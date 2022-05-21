Birmingham Diamond League live stream: How to watch live online and TV
The Alexander Stadium hosts the star-studded meet ahead of a huge summer of athletics
The Diamond League is back for its second event after the opener in Doha last week.
Birmingham hosts the meet this week with an array of stars across each event, packed with Olympic medalists from Tokyo last year.
It sees the reopening of the Alexander Stadium, which has enjoyed a £72m makeover ahead of this summer’s Commonwealth Games.
Most of Team GB’s Olympic heroes will be in action, including Dina Asher-Smith, Keely Hodgkinson, Laura Muir and Josh Kerr.
While some world class international athletes have also made the trip, including Jamaica’s Olympic 110m hurdle champion Hansle Parchment, Italy’s high jump gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi and Canada’s sprint superstar Andre De Grasse.
Here’s how to watch and follow all the action from Birmingham.
When and where is the Birmingham Diamond League?
The Birmingham Diamond League will be at the Alexander Stadium on 21 May, with the domestic action starting at 11:30am. The international events begin from 2:04pm.
You can watch the Birmingham Diamond League live on BBC One from 13:15-16:30 BST (only 13:15-14:00 in Scotland), while you can stream it online with the BBC iPlayer and online.
Alternatively you can follow the action live, including results and reaction with Independent Sport’s live blog.
Schedule
- 11:30 Women U17 4 x 100m Relay Club Connect
- 11:35 Women Seated Shot F55/57
- 11:38 Men U17 4 x 100m Relay Club Connect
- 11:46 Women U20 4 x 100m Relay Club Connect
- 11:54 Men U20 4 x 100m Relay Club Connect
- 12:02 Men 800m Wheelchair
- 12:10 Women 400m Wheelchair
- 12:18 Men 3000m Steeplechase
- 12:33 Women 800m B
- 12:52 Women 400m B
- 13:02 Men 100m Ambulant
- 13:10 Women 100m Ambulant
- 13:21 Women Discus Throw
- 13:24 Men High Jump
- 13:26 Men 800mB
- 13:34 Women 100m B
- 13:42 Men 100m B
- 13:47 Women Pole Vault
- 13:50 Men 400m B
- 14:04 Women 400m Hurdles
- 14:09 Women Final 3 Discus Throw
- 14:17 Women 1500m
- 14:25 Women Long Jump
- 14:29 Men 100m
- 14:37 Men 800m
- 14:46 Women 100m
- 14:53 Men Discus Throw
- 14:55 Men 400m
- 15:03 Women 5000m
- 15:19 Women Final 3 Long Jump
- 15:28 Men 1500m
- 15:41 Men 110m Hurdles
- 15:43 Men Final 3 Discus Throw
- 15:51 Women 800m
- 16:05 Men 4 x 100m Relay
- 16:15 Women 4 x 100m Relay 16:16
