Boston Marathon 2024: Date, time, route and how to watch race

Everything you need to know ahead of the event

Harry Latham-Coyle
Thursday 04 April 2024 16:20
Comments
The Boston Marathon is one of the world’s most prestigious distance running events
The Boston Marathon is one of the world’s most prestigious distance running events (Getty Images)

The 2024 edition of the Boston Marathon will again see some of the world’s best distance runners compete alongside a large mass participation field.

First held in the 19th century, a tough 26.2-mile course will test elite and recreational runners alike with 30,000 entrants again set to start.

One of six World Marathon Majors, it will be held on Patriots’ Day in the United States, as is traditional.

Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri secured twin Kenyan success in the two elite races last year.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the 2024 Boston Marathon?

The Boston Marathon will be held on Monday 15 April around the Massachusetts city.

What time does it start?

The exact timings for this year’s event are:

  • Military March - 6 am ET (11am BST)
  • Men’s Wheelchair - 9.02 am ET (2.02pm BST)
  • Women’s Wheelchair - 9.05 am ET (2.05pm BST)
  • Handcycles & Duos - 9.30 am ET (2.30pm BST)
  • Professional Men - 9.37 am ET (2.37pm BST)
  • Professional Women - 9.45 am ET (2.45pm BST)
  • Para Athletics Divisions - 9.50 am ET (2.50pm BST)
  • Rolling Start Wave 1 - 10.00am ET (3pm BST)
  • Rolling Start Wave 2 - 10.25am ET (3.25pm BST)
  • Rolling Start Wave 3 - 10.50am ET (3.50pm BST)
  • Rolling Start Wave 4 - 11.15am ET (4.15pm BST)

What is the course?

The course begins in Hopkinton, a town in rural Massachusetts, with runners setting off from Main Street and heading down Route 135. They will plod through the towns of Ashland, Framingham, and Natick, before joining Route 16 shortly after Wellesley. Hanging a right on to Commonwealth Avenue (Route 30) by the fire station in Newton Lower Falls, the course continues over the Newton Hills and by Boston College, a university, before arriving at Cleveland Circle via Chestnut Hill Avenue.

The runners will then negotiate a left turn on to Beacon Street as it nears the finish, turning right on to Hereford Street, left on to Boylston Street and eventually concluding near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square in the heart of the city.

Who is competing in the women’s elite race?

The ten fastest women in the elite field are:

Tadu Teshome

Ethiopia

2:17:36 (Valencia, 2022)

Hiwot Gebremaryam

Ethiopia

2:17:59 (Valencia, 2023)

Judith Korir

Kenya

2:18:20 (Eugene, 2022)

Meseret Belete

Ethiopia

2:18:21 (Amsterdam, 2023)

Tiruye Mesfin

Ethiopia

2:18:47 (Valencia, 2022)

Worknesh Edesa

Ethiopia

2:18:51 (Osaka, 2024)

Senbere Teferi

Ethiopia

2:19:21 (Berlin, 2023)

Dera Dida

Ethiopia

2:19:24 (Berlin, 2023)

Edna Kiplagat

Kenya

2:19:50 (London, 2012)*

Mary Ngugi-Cooper

Kenya

2:20:22 (London, 2022)

Who is competing in the elite men’s race?

Evans Chebet is seeking a third consecutive crown in Boston, but should face a tough challenge from Sisay Lemma (Ethiopia) and Gabriel Geay (Tanzania). The headline names are:

Sisay Lemma

Ethiopia

2:01:48 (Valencia, 2023)

Evans Chebet

Kenya

2:03:00 (Valencia, 2020)

Gabriel Geay

Tanzania

2:03:00 (Valencia, 2022) NR

Cybrian Kotut

Kenya

2:04:34 (Amsterdam, 2023)

Haftu Teklu

Ethiopia

2:04:43 (Berlin, 2023)

Shura Kitata

Ethiopia

2:04:49 (London, 2018)

John Korir

Kenya

2:05:01 (Chicago, 2022)

Mohamed Esa

Ethiopia

2:05:05 (Amsterdam, 2022)

Suguru Osako

Japan

2:05:29 (Tokyo, 2020)

Sondre Moen

Norway

2:05:48 (Fukuoka, 2017) AR

