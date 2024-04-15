Evans Chebet won the 2023 Boston Marathon, can he make it three victories in a row today? ( AP )

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Betting email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Evans Chebet looks to claim a third victory in as many years at the 128th Boston Marathon as he partakes in the men’s elite race this afternoon in Massachusetts.

The world’s best long-distance runners have flocked to the United States for one of the six World Marathon Majors where the race will take place on Patriots’ Day.

30,000 people are expected to compete in the mass participation section as they challenge themselves and raise awareness for all manner of charities and causes.

Last year, Chebet held off a late challenge from Gabriel Geay, who will no doubt be a challenger again today, to finish with a time of 2:05:54 making him the first man to retain the elite men’s title at this event since 2008.

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri triumphed in the women’s elite race with Marcel Hug and Susannah Scaroni claiming the men’s and women’s wheelchair titles respectively.

Follow all our coverage of the marathon with the live blog below: