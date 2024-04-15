Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE: Latest updates and build-up to race in Massachusetts
Evans Chebet targets a third successive victory in the men’s elite race but faces stiff competition from Sisay Lemma and Gabriel Geay
Evans Chebet looks to claim a third victory in as many years at the 128th Boston Marathon as he partakes in the men’s elite race this afternoon in Massachusetts.
The world’s best long-distance runners have flocked to the United States for one of the six World Marathon Majors where the race will take place on Patriots’ Day.
30,000 people are expected to compete in the mass participation section as they challenge themselves and raise awareness for all manner of charities and causes.
Last year, Chebet held off a late challenge from Gabriel Geay, who will no doubt be a challenger again today, to finish with a time of 2:05:54 making him the first man to retain the elite men’s title at this event since 2008.
Kenya’s Hellen Obiri triumphed in the women’s elite race with Marcel Hug and Susannah Scaroni claiming the men’s and women’s wheelchair titles respectively.
Follow all our coverage of the marathon with the live blog below:
Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE
What time does it start?
The exact timings for this year’s event are:
- Military March - 6 am ET (11am BST)
- Men’s Wheelchair - 9.02 am ET (2.02pm BST)
- Women’s Wheelchair - 9.05 am ET (2.05pm BST)
- Handcycles & Duos - 9.30 am ET (2.30pm BST)
- Professional Men - 9.37 am ET (2.37pm BST)
- Professional Women - 9.45 am ET (2.45pm BST)
- Para Athletics Divisions - 9.50 am ET (2.50pm BST)
- Rolling Start Wave 1 - 10.00am ET (3pm BST)
- Rolling Start Wave 2 - 10.25am ET (3.25pm BST)
- Rolling Start Wave 3 - 10.50am ET (3.50pm BST)
- Rolling Start Wave 4 - 11.15am ET (4.15pm BST)
Boston Marathon 2024 LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the 2024 Boston Marathon. We’re a little over an hour away from the first race (the men’s wheelchair event) getting started so stick around as we build-up to all the action from Massachusetts.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies