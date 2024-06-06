European Athletics Championships 2024: Schedule, start times and how to watch

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The biennial European Athletics Championships begins this weekend, with a number of Great Britain’s star athletes preparing to take on their rivals from across the continent as they continue to fine-tune preparations for the Olympic Games in Paris later this summer.

The iconic Stadio Olimpico in Rome plays host to the championship for the first time since 1974 and although sprinter Zharnel Hughes and 400m runner Matthew Hudson-Smith were among four Brits to pull out of the event earlier this week, the likes of Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Keely Hodgkinson, Dina Asher-Smith and Neil Gourley still headline a strong-looking GB & NI squad.

Johnson-Thompson will look to lay down a marker as she renews her heptathlon rivalry with Olympic champion Nafi Thiam ahead of their anticipated battle for gold at Paris 2024, while rising pole vault star Molly Caudery will look to build on her world indoors title secured earlier this year.

The sprints will see Jeremiah Azu line up in the 100m as the fast European man this year, having clocked a personal-best 9.97s in May, as he tries to deny Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs on home soil, while Daryll Neita has opted to focus on the 200m, leaving Asher-Smith and Amy Hunt to represent GB in the 100m on the women’s side

Here’s everything you need to know about the event in Rome:

When are the European Athletics Championships?

The European Athletics Championships take place from Friday 7 June to Wednesday 12 June in Rome, Italy. The first five days will see a morning and an evening session, with the final day of action solely consisting of an evening session.

How can I watch it?

Thanks to a last-minute deal allowing them to broadcast the event, the BBC is now showing all the action. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app, and the BBC red button.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the schedule in Rome?

All times BST

Friday June 7

Morning session

08:35/09:55 – M Discus Qual

08:40 – W 100m Hurdles Heptathlon

09:03 – W Shot Put Qual

09:10 – W 100m Hurdles Round 1

09:40 – M 110m Hurdles Round 1

10:10 – W Triple Jump Qual

10:35 – W High Jump Heptathlon

10:45 – W 1500m Round 1

11:15/12:35 – W Discus Qual

11:20 – M 800m Round 1

11:55 – M Long Jump Qual

12:05 – W 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Evening session

17:35 – W 20km Race Walk Final

17:40 – W Shot Put Heptathlon

18:55 – M Shot Put Qual

19:30 – W High Jump Qual

20:00 – M Discus Final

20:10 – M 100m Round 1

20:33 – W Shot Put Final

20:45 – W 200m Heptathlon

21:20 – 4x400m Mixed Relay Final

21:40 – W 5000m Final

Saturday June 8

Morning session

09:05/10:30 – M Hammer Qual

09:10 – M 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

09:40 – W Pole Vault Qual

09:50 – W 100m Round 1

10:45 – M 400m Round 1

11:10 – W Long Jump Heptathlon

11:20 – W 400m Round 1

Evening session

17:00 – M 20km Race Walk Final

17:05/18:20 – W Javelin Heptathlon

18:50 – M 800m Semi-Finals

19:06 – M Long Jump Final

19:12 – W 100m Hurdles Semi-Finals

19:38 – M 110m Hurdles Semi-Finals

20:02 – M Shot Put Final

20:10 – M 100m Semi-Finals

20:37 – W Discus Final

20:43 – W 800m Heptathlon

21:08 – W 100m Hurdles Final

21:18 – M 110m Hurdles Final

21:28 – M 5000m Final

21:53 – M 100m Final

Sunday June 9

Morning session

08:00 – M Half Marathon

08:30 – W Half Marathon

09:05/10:30 – W Hammer Qual

09:45 – M Triple Jump Qual

10:35 – M High Jump Qual

10:50 – M 200m Round 1

11:40 – W 400m Hurdles Round 1

12:20 – M 400m Hurdles Round 1

Evening session

19:05 – W 400m Semi-Finals

19:28 – W High Jump Final

19:38 – M 400m Semi-Finals

20:04 – W Triple Jump Final

20:10 – M Hammer Final

20:13 – W 100m Semi-Finals

20:39 – M 200m Semi-Finals

21:04 – W 3000m Steeplechase Final

21:27 – M 800m Final

21:40 – W 1500m Final

21:53 – W 100m Final

Monday June 10

Morning session

09:05 – M 100m Decathlon

09:18 – M Pole Vault Qual

09:25/10:45 – W Javelin Qual

09:35 – W 200m Round 1

10:05 – M Long Jump Decathlon

10:20 – M 1500m Round 1

10:50 – W 800m Round 1

11:40 – M 400m Hurdles Semi-Finals

12:05 – M Shot Put Decathlon

12:15 – W 400m Hurdles Semi-Finals

Evening session

18:30 – M High Jump Decathlon

19:15 – W Pole Vault Final

20:05 – W 200m Semi-Finals

20:33 – W Hammer Final

20:40 – M 400m Final

20:50 – W 400m Final

21:00 – M 3000m Steeplechase Final

21:20 – M 400m Decathlon

21:50 – M 200m Final

Tuesday June 11

Morning session

08:35 – M 110m hurdles Decathlon

09:10 – W 800m Semi-Finals

09:30/10:35 – M Discus Decathlon

09:35 – W Long Jump Qual

09:45 – M 4x400m Relay Round 1

10:15 – W 4x400m Relay Round 1

10:55/12:10 – M Pole Vault Decathlon

11:00 – M 4x100m Relay Round 1

11:30 – W 4x100m Relay Round 1

12:00/13:25 – M Javelin Qual

Evening session

18:05/19:15 – M Javelin Decathlon

19:35 – M High Jump Final

19:55 – M Triple Jump Final

20:05 – M 400m Hurdles Final

20:18 – W 400m Hurdles Final

20:30 – W 10,000m Final

20:36 – W Javelin Final

21:30 – M 1500m Decathlon

21:53 – W 200m Final

Wednesday June 12

Evening session

19:12 – M 10,000m B-Race

19:20 – M Pole Vault Final

19:28 – M Javelin Final

19:54 – W Long Jump Final

20:05 – W 4x400m Relay Final

20:17 – M 4x400m Relay Final

20:28 – W 800m Final

20:44 – M 10,000m Final

21:26 – M 1500m Final

21:40 – W 4x100m Relay Final

21:50 – M 4x100m Relay Final

What is the British team selected for the event?

MEN’S TEAM:

100m : Jeremiah Azu; Romell Glave

: Jeremiah Azu; Romell Glave 200m : Jona Efoloko; Jeriel Quainoo

: Jona Efoloko; Jeriel Quainoo 400m : Charlie Dobson; Alex Haydock-Wilson

: Charlie Dobson; Alex Haydock-Wilson 800m : Callum Dodds; Elliot Giles; Thomas Randolph

: Callum Dodds; Elliot Giles; Thomas Randolph 1500m : Adam Fogg; Neil Gourley

: Adam Fogg; Neil Gourley 5000m : George Mills; Jack Rowe; James West

: George Mills; Jack Rowe; James West 10,000m : Patrick Dever; Rory Leonard; Zak Mahamed

: Patrick Dever; Rory Leonard; Zak Mahamed 20km Walk : Callum Wilkinson

: Callum Wilkinson 110m Hurdles : Andrew Pozzi; Tade Ojora

: Andrew Pozzi; Tade Ojora 400m Hurdles : Alastair Chalmers

: Alastair Chalmers 3000m Steeplechase : Mark Pearce; Zak Seddon

: Mark Pearce; Zak Seddon Long Jump : Jacob Fincham-Dukes

: Jacob Fincham-Dukes Discus : Lawrence Okoye

: Lawrence Okoye Hammer : Jake Norris

: Jake Norris Shot Put : Scott Lincoln

: Scott Lincoln 4x100m : Jeremiah Azu; Jona Efoloko; Romell Glave; Richard Kilty; Jeriel Quainoo

: Jeremiah Azu; Jona Efoloko; Romell Glave; Richard Kilty; Jeriel Quainoo 4x400m: Charlie Carvell; Lewis Davey; Toby Harries; Alex Haydock-Wilson; Michael Ohioze

WOMEN’S TEAM: