World Athletics Championships live: GB golden girl Keely Hodgkinson goes for 800m glory
On the final day of action in Tokyo, Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson will try to deliver GB’s first gold medal of the week
Keely Hodgkinson will try to deliver Great Britain’s first gold medal of the World Athletics Championships on the final day of action in Tokyo.
Olympic 800m champion Hodgkinson has looked comfortable cruising through the first round and semi-finals in Japan and is a heavy favourite to add a first world title to her collection, having ended up with silver at both of the previous two editions.
If the 23-year-old can seal the deal, it will help to bail out a GB team that has struggled to consistently trouble the medal table, with only Amy Hunt in the women’s 200m, Jake Wightman in the men’s 1500m (both silver) and Katarina Johnson-Thompson in the heptathlon (bronze) securing podium finishes.
The final day does see other British interest with Morgan Lake – fresh from becoming the first British female in history to clear 2.00m last month – going in the high jump final, George Mills chasing a men’s 5000m medal and the men’s 4x400m quartet and the women’s 4x100m team both aiming for relay glory.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson soothes ‘Covid Games trauma’ with Tokyo bronze
Katarina Johnson-Thompson has been through every emotion in Tokyo but now the National Stadium has finally given her a happy ending after a dramatic World Championship bronze.
In the build-up to these worlds, the Olympic silver medallist had insisted that she was not after redemption on the track where she had to be wheeled away in a chair after a calf injury in front of an empty stadium four years ago.
That moment will stick with the 32-year-old from Liverpool as the toughest of her career, but one she has put behind her with a second world title and first Olympic medal in the years since.
‘Pretty lit’: Amy Hunt shocks the world with stunning 200m silver
Amy Hunt’s Cambridge University supervisors would not have approved but when you win a World Athletic Championship silver medal, you can probably get away with describing it as “pretty lit”.
The new face of British sprinting shocked the world as she reached the second step of the podium in the women’s 200m in her first global final.
She has not yet fact-checked it but having earned a 2:1 in English literature at the world's third oldest university before making this most special of World Championship debuts, she may now find herself in a select group of one.
Can GB's golden girl top the podium again?
If a reminder is needed of how Keely Hodgkinson fared in Paris last year...
How YouTube broke professional athletics
Josh Kerr joked earlier this summer that it is simply easier than writing a book. More importantly, it should also be far more lucrative.
Before and after his quest to retain the world 1500m title next week, the Scot will find himself competing for eyeballs on YouTube with great Norwegian rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who is making his comeback in a miserable year of injuries. Two of the other three Brits in their event have polished channels, too.
Hamstrings healed, Keely Hodgkinson will spearhead British dreams of gold and, as much as allowed by the governing body’s broadcasting restrictions, will be charting it online with the help of a close friend.
And at the finish line of Monday’s marathon, American Clayton Young will be filmed by a crew piecing together the latest episode of a documentary series with a production quality befitting mainstream TV.
All 14 sessions from the 20th Athletics World Championships will be shown live on the BBC and behind TNT Sports’ paywall, but this really is a story that will be told through sleek clips online. The revolution may have been televised, but athletics’ evolution belongs on YouTube.
Ella Toone hopes Keely Hodgkinson can celebrate with Man Utd’s fans once more
Manchester United attacking midfielder Ella Toone is optimistic childhood friend Keely Hodgkinson will return to Old Trafford with another gold medal around her neck.
“We know how good Keely is as an athlete,” Toone, speaking before the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
“She’s done it before, she’s won big races, so definitely all of us from Tyldesley and Atherton will be rooting for her and wanting her to do well.”
Keely Hodgkinson names key change needed for 800m final at World Athletics Championships
Keely Hodgkinson looked serene in booking her place in a fifth consecutive global final before Britain’s golden girl admitted she needs to fix her warm-up routine.
She said: “It’s an interesting one, it doesn’t feel good out there. The whole warm-up situation, you are warming up for almost two hours, it can be quite draining.
“Maybe we will have to look at doing something a bit better come Sunday.
“I’m happy to be in my fifth global final in a row. That is an achievement in itself, so I’m happy with that and to be in contention for another medal.
“This would mean more to me than last year. Just the journey here makes it that much sweeter. It’s so difficult to get here anyway and to come here and perform especially after the year I’ve had.
“I’m grateful to be running I want to put out a performance that I’m proud of and be able to say I left it all out there, I don’t want anything left. If that is good enough to win, amazing, and if it’s not, then it’s all I can do.”
The secrets behind Keely Hodgkinson’s pursuit of gold and a notorious world record
At 7:30pm local time on Sunday evening Keely Hodgkinson will emerge from the call room buried deep inside the arena that made her a star four years ago.
Clutching a water bottle in her right hand, she will leap up and down on the spot a couple of times, run on the spot for three or four seconds and, only when she is ready, stride down the home straight towards the start line with every pair of eyes in Tokyo’s national stadium trained on her.
It has become a familiar routine for the reigning Olympic 800m champion. No longer the nearly-woman, Hodgkinson is now a feared woman. Opponents refuse to lead her out, choosing to follow her every footstep instead of backing themselves.
And once the fussy hamstrings that threatened to write off this year obey, she seems destined for an era of dominance in an event that does not often harbour long-reigning queens.
Yesterday's results
Women's 20km race walk - Final
🥇María Pérez (ESP) - 1:25:54
🥈Alegna González (MEX) - 1:26:06 AR
🥉Fujii Nakano (JPN) - 1:26:18 NR
Men's 20km race walk - Final
🥇Caio Bonfim (BRA) - 1:18:35
🥈Wang Zhaozhao (CHN) - 1:18:43
🥉Paul McGrath (ESP) - 1:18:45
Women's shot put - Final
🥇Jessica Schilder (NED) - 20.29m
🥈Chase Jackson (USA) - 20.21m
🥉Maddison-Lee Wesche (NZL) - 20.06m
Heptathlon
🥇Anna Hall (USA) - 6888 points
🥈Kate O'Connor (IRL) - 6714
🥉Taliyah Brooks (USA) & Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR) - 6581
Women's 5000m - Final
🥇Beatrice Chebet (KEN) - 14:54.36
🥈Faith Kipyegon (KEN) - 14:55.07
🥉Nadia Battocletti (ITA) - 14:55.42
Women's javelin throw - Final
🥇Juleisy Angulo (ECU) - 65.12m
🥈Anete Sietiņa (LAT) - 64.64m
🥉Mackenzie Little (AUS) - 63.58m
Men's 800m - Final
🥇Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) - 1:41.86
🥈Djamel Sedjati (ALG) - 1:41.90
🥉Marco Arop (CAN) - 1:41.95
Today's schedule
Here’s a rundown of all the medal events on the final day in Tokyo:
11:30 Women’s High Jump - Final
11:35 Women’s 800m - Final
11:50 Men’s 5000m - Final
12:00 Men’s Discus Throw - Final
12:25 Men’s 4x400m Relay - Final
12:40 Women’s 4x400m Relay - Final
12:55 Men’s 1500m Decathlon
13:10 Women’s 4x100m Relay - Final
13:20 Men’s 4x100m Relay - Final
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the final day of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
Keely Hodgkinson will try to deliver Great Britain’s first gold medal of what has been an underwhelming worlds, with the Olympic 800m champion the heavy favourite to add a first world title to her collection, having ended up with silver at both of the previous two editions.
If the 23-year-old can seal the deal, it will help to bail out a GB team that has struggled to consistently trouble the medal table, with only Amy Hunt in the women’s 200m, Jake Wightman in the men’s 1500m (both silver) and Katarina Johnson-Thompson in the heptathlon (bronze) securing podium finishes.
The final day does see other British interest with Morgan Lake – fresh from becoming the first British female in history to clear 2.00m last month – going in the high jump final, George Mills chasing a men’s 5000m medal and the men’s 4x400m quartet and the women’s 4x100m team both aiming for relay glory.
