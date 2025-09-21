World Athletics Championships live: GB golden girl Keely Hodgkinson goes for 800m glory

Keely Hodgkinson has had the 'most challenging' year of her athletics career so far

Keely Hodgkinson will try to deliver Great Britain’s first gold medal of the World Athletics Championships on the final day of action in Tokyo.

Olympic 800m champion Hodgkinson has looked comfortable cruising through the first round and semi-finals in Japan and is a heavy favourite to add a first world title to her collection, having ended up with silver at both of the previous two editions.

If the 23-year-old can seal the deal, it will help to bail out a GB team that has struggled to consistently trouble the medal table, with only Amy Hunt in the women’s 200m, Jake Wightman in the men’s 1500m (both silver) and Katarina Johnson-Thompson in the heptathlon (bronze) securing podium finishes.

The final day does see other British interest with Morgan Lake – fresh from becoming the first British female in history to clear 2.00m last month – going in the high jump final, George Mills chasing a men’s 5000m medal and the men’s 4x400m quartet and the women’s 4x100m team both aiming for relay glory.

