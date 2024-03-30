Boat Race 2024: What is the weather forecast?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Oxford and Cambridge will battle for bragging rights on another busy Boat Race Saturday on the River Thames.

The feature men’s and women’s races should again be hotly contested, with a long-running rivalry between the two universities on the water stretching back almost 200 years.

Cambridge’s twin victories last year extended their overall advantage in both events: they lead the men’s series 86-81 (one tie) and have won the women’s race 47 times, 17 more than Oxford.

With fans expected to line the riverbanks to provide support for the competing crews, all involved will be keeping a keen eye on the weather forecast.

While there are plenty of places for spectators to nip into for shelter, those rowing will be exposed to the elements.

The medium-range forecast looks uncertain, with a few morning showers perhaps lingering into the afternoon when the racing starts.

Temperatures should reach the mid-teens, although the sun is unlikely to make more than a brief appearance on an overcast day.

What time are the Boat Races and what is the full schedule?

The two marquee races begin at 2.46pm GMT and 3.46pm GMT respectively