Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier ‘potentially biggest PPV of all time’, coach predicts

Conor McGregor’s trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier could break UFC pay-per-view records, the American’s coach Mike Brown has said.

McGregor takes on Poirier for the third time at UFC 264 in July and will have revenge on his mind after the Irishman was knocked out by Poirier at UFC 257 in January.

The former two-weight UFC champion won the pair’s first meeting back in 2014, and while Poirier’s victory earlier this year could have propelled him to lightweight title contention, the fighters will settle the scores once and for all in Las Vegas this summer.

Brown defender Poirier’s decision to face McGregor in the octagon for the second time this year, adding that the draw of the Irishman and the potential to set a new PPV milestone was crucial in agreeing to the trilogy bout.

“This is the right choice [for Poirier],” Brown told MMA Junkie. “Conor is the biggest draw in this sport, and I think this well sell more pay-per-views than any other fight.

“This potentially will be the biggest pay-per-view of all time. It really has that capability, and it probably will. I believe that, and the title fight will always be there after.

“He’s still getting better all the time, and another guy who has paid his dues more than anyone. These are the guys that took the long road, the guys that deserve it more than anybody.”

McGregor is preparing for the fight after welcoming the birth of his third child earlier this week.