Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has told Conor McGregor to “pick on someone who can fight” after the Irishman was accused of punching an Italian DJ in Rome.

McGregor was caught on camera allegedly punching a man at a bar in Ireland in 2019 and appeared to get in an altercation with American rapper Machine Gun Kelly at last month’s MTV Video Music Awards. The 33-year-old has now been accused by DJ Francesco Facchinetti of breaking his nose at a party in the Italian capital on Saturday night.

Facchinetti claims that the incident was unprovoked and unexpected after he and the former two-weight UFC champion had enjoyed time together throughout the night.

Facchinetti wrote on Instagram: “I could have shut up and not said anything to anyone, but since I’m here to tell it, I must say that that person is really violent and dangerous.”

Now, retired Manchester middleweight Bisping has had his say on the alleged incident.

“At some point Conor’s gotta get his s*** together, because this is gonna end badly one day,” Bisping said, per Bloody Elbow.

“You need people around you that are gonna tell you: ‘No.’ You need people that are gonna hold you accountable.

“It seems like a long time ago, he was a double champ of the world. I was a fan of that guy. I’m not a fan of this guy. I don’t think anyone is a fan of this guy, and I think that soon he’s going to run out of steam. The train is going to run out of steam. Conor can’t continue like this and one day he’s gonna pick on the wrong person.”

McGregor last fought in July, when he suffered a broken leg at the end of the first round of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. McGregor had stopped the American in the first round of their first meeting, in 2014, before Poirier knocked out ‘Notorious’ in the second round of their rematch this January.

“By the way,” Bisping continued, “the old guy at the bar, Machine Gun Kelly and Francesco Facchinetti, these aren’t tough guys.

“I’m not trying to sound tough for myself, but he’s not starting on me. The guys he’s starting fights with aren’t 6”5’, covered in tattoos and on steroids. Francesco Facchinetti looks like he couldn’t punch his way out of a wet paper bag. Machine Gun Kelly looks like the biggest wimp you’ve ever seen in your life, and the old guy in the bar is an old guy at the bar.

“If he’s truly this much of a b****s, go and pick on someone – not your own size, because picking on someone your own size isn’t hard, is it? Pick on someone that can fight.

“You’re a professional fighter. You are supposed to be looking for challenges, but what he has essentially turned into right now is a bully, you know, and no one likes a bully.”