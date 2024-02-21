Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This weekend, Saudi Arabia will stage its first major MMA event, as the Professional Fighters League (PFL) pits several of its champions against a number of Bellator’s.

The Saudi-funded PFL acquired Bellator in November, and its first card in the Gulf state is set to be arguably its biggest yet. While several of the bouts will be champion vs champion contests, others simply feature key athletes from both promotions’ rosters.

Clay Collard, Ray Cooper III and Thiago Santos are among the key names from the PFL to be fighting, while Patricio Pitbull, Johnny Eblen, Yoel Romero and Ryan Bader are among Bellator’s standouts. Furthermore, modern boxing great Claressa Shields will return to MMA here, representing the PFL.

According to PFL chairman and founder Donn Davis, Saturday’s ‘Champions vs Champions’ event is due to become an annual occurrence.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the inaugural edition. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the event?

The PFL vs Bellator card is due to take place on Saturday 24 February at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

The main card is due to start at 8pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with ring walks for the main event following at 11.15pm GMT (4.15pm PT, 6.15pm CT, 7.15pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK and US, the event will stream live on Dazn, a subscription to which is available here. The event will cost £19.99 in the UK and $49.99 in the US, on top of a Dazn subscription. Dazn will also stream the fights in a number of other territories.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Full card

Renan Ferreira (left) will fight Ryan Bader in a champion vs champion bout (@pflmma via Instagram)

Main card

Renan Ferreira vs Ryan Bader (heavyweight)

Impa Kasanganay vs Johnny Eblen (middleweight)

Gabriel Braga vs Patricio Pitbull (featherweight)

Ray Cooper III vs Jason Jackson (catchweight – 182lbs)

Bruno Cappelozza vs Vadim Nemkov (heavyweight)

Thiago Santos vs Yoel Romero (light-heavyweight)

Clay Collard vs AJ McKee (lightweight)

Prelims

Henry Corrales vs Aaron Pico (lightweight)

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs Emmanuel Palacio (lightweight)

Claressa Shields vs Kelsey DeSantis (catchweight – 165lbs)

Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs Edukondal Rao (featherweight)

Malik Basahel vs Vinicius Pereira (amateur flyweight)