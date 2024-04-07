Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

WrestleMania 40: The full list of winners

The biggest show in professional wrestling takes place this weekend in Philadelphia

Alex Pattle
Sunday 07 April 2024 10:27
Comments
Close
WWE's Bayley opens up on coaching 'stacked' women's roster

WrestleMania 40 is under way, with the biggest show in professional wrestling taking place across Saturday and Sunday in Philadelphia.

Night two still awaits, with Roman Reigns set to defend the Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event, after Seth Rollins defends the World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre, while Logan Paul is among the other stars in action on Sunday.

Re-live WrestleMania 40 night one and follow build-up to night two!

But on night one at Lincoln Financial Field, the matches included The Rock and Reigns vs Rhodes and Rollins, Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship, and Gunther defending his Intercontinental Title against Sami Zayn.

Below, are the night-one results from WrestleMania 40:

Recommended

Full WrestleMania 40 results – night one (updated live)

Rhea Ripley (C) def. Becky Lynch via pinfall - WWE Women’s World Championship

A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) and The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) def. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) [C], #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), and New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) – Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship ladder match [A-Town Down Under win Smackdown titles; The Awesome Truth win Raw titles]

Rey Mysterio and Andrade def. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso via pinfall

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi def. Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane via pinfall

Sami Zayn def. Gunther (C) via pinfall - WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Rock and Roman Reigns def. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins via pinfall

Rhea Ripley (top) beat Becky Lynch on night one of WrestleMania 40 (Getty Images)
Retired NFL star Jason Kelce (right) with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania (Getty Images)
The Miz (right) and R-Truth celebrate winning the Raw tag-team titles (Getty Images)

Night-two matches

The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford) vs The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) - Six-man Philadelphia Street Fight

LA Knight vs AJ Styles

Logan Paul (C) vs Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens - United States Championship

Recommended

Iyo Sky (C) vs Bayley - WWE Women’s Championship

Seth Rollins (C) vs Drew McIntyre - WWE World Heavyweight Championship [CM Punk on guest commentary]

Roman Reigns (C) vs Cody Rhodes - WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in