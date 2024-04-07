WrestleMania 40: The full list of winners

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

WrestleMania 40 is under way, with the biggest show in professional wrestling taking place across Saturday and Sunday in Philadelphia.

Night two still awaits, with Roman Reigns set to defend the Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event, after Seth Rollins defends the World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre, while Logan Paul is among the other stars in action on Sunday.

But on night one at Lincoln Financial Field, the matches included The Rock and Reigns vs Rhodes and Rollins, Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship, and Gunther defending his Intercontinental Title against Sami Zayn.

Below, are the night-one results from WrestleMania 40:

Full WrestleMania 40 results – night one (updated live)

Rhea Ripley (C) def. Becky Lynch via pinfall - WWE Women’s World Championship

A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) and The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) def. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) [C], #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), and New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) – Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship ladder match [A-Town Down Under win Smackdown titles; The Awesome Truth win Raw titles]

Rey Mysterio and Andrade def. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso via pinfall

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi def. Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane via pinfall

Sami Zayn def. Gunther (C) via pinfall - WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Rock and Roman Reigns def. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins via pinfall

Rhea Ripley (top) beat Becky Lynch on night one of WrestleMania 40 ( Getty Images )

Retired NFL star Jason Kelce (right) with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania ( Getty Images )

The Miz (right) and R-Truth celebrate winning the Raw tag-team titles ( Getty Images )

Night-two matches

The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford) vs The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) - Six-man Philadelphia Street Fight

LA Knight vs AJ Styles

Logan Paul (C) vs Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens - United States Championship

Iyo Sky (C) vs Bayley - WWE Women’s Championship

Seth Rollins (C) vs Drew McIntyre - WWE World Heavyweight Championship [CM Punk on guest commentary]

Roman Reigns (C) vs Cody Rhodes - WWE Undisputed Universal Championship