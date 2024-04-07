WrestleMania 40: The full list of winners
The biggest show in professional wrestling takes place this weekend in Philadelphia
WrestleMania 40 is under way, with the biggest show in professional wrestling taking place across Saturday and Sunday in Philadelphia.
Night two still awaits, with Roman Reigns set to defend the Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event, after Seth Rollins defends the World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre, while Logan Paul is among the other stars in action on Sunday.
• Re-live WrestleMania 40 night one and follow build-up to night two!
But on night one at Lincoln Financial Field, the matches included The Rock and Reigns vs Rhodes and Rollins, Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship, and Gunther defending his Intercontinental Title against Sami Zayn.
Below, are the night-one results from WrestleMania 40:
Full WrestleMania 40 results – night one (updated live)
Rhea Ripley (C) def. Becky Lynch via pinfall - WWE Women’s World Championship
A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) and The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) def. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) [C], #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), and New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) – Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship ladder match [A-Town Down Under win Smackdown titles; The Awesome Truth win Raw titles]
Rey Mysterio and Andrade def. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio
Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso via pinfall
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi def. Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane via pinfall
Sami Zayn def. Gunther (C) via pinfall - WWE Intercontinental Championship
The Rock and Roman Reigns def. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins via pinfall
Night-two matches
The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford) vs The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) - Six-man Philadelphia Street Fight
LA Knight vs AJ Styles
Logan Paul (C) vs Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens - United States Championship
Iyo Sky (C) vs Bayley - WWE Women’s Championship
Seth Rollins (C) vs Drew McIntyre - WWE World Heavyweight Championship [CM Punk on guest commentary]
Roman Reigns (C) vs Cody Rhodes - WWE Undisputed Universal Championship
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies