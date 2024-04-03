Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has rewarded a fan with a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Wrestlemania for a signature tattoo of the WWE Superstar.

The Rock makes his return to WWE competition after an eight-year hiatus in a tag team match with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one of the wrestling extravaganza in Philadelphia this weekend, before Reigns defends his Undisputed Universal Championship against Rhodes on the second night.

Johnson, now a member of the TKO board, signed a fan’s arm for a tattoo following a chance encounter.

The fan wrote on X: “Saw The Rock at Target last Friday! Childhood hero of mine! I’ll cherish this moment for the rest of my life and I got to experience it with my daughter. I told Rock that if he signed my arm, I would get it tatted and I’m a man of my word. Hook us up with Wrestlemania tickets.”

And Johnson, 51, delivered on his promise, writing in reply: “Dude holy s**t you did it!! That’s the authentic real deal signature and bull right there! Looks amazing! You’re a man of your word, and so is the Final Boss…

“Pack your bags - because you and your daughter are coming to WWE WrestleMania. Your tickets, flight, hotel, transportation and food - are all on me! My team will be reaching out. See you in Philly brother. - Final Boss”

WrestleMania 40 will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, with Logan Paul joining The Rock in the marquee matches.

Paul is due to defend his US title against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens on Sunday (7 April).

Rapper Lil Wayne confirmed his attendance while appearing on WWE Raw on Monday (1 April), and fellow rapper Meek Mill is reportedly opening this weekend’s event.

There have also been rumours that NFL stars Travis Kelce and brother Jason could appear, given their connection to the city as Philadelphia Eagles players. Jason retired in March, following the Eagles’ Super Bowl win in February.

Some wrestling fans have even speculated that pop star Taylor Swift, who is Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, may appear at WrestleMania.

On Friday (5 April), Smackdown Live is set to include the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which has seen football players compete in the past. Could either of the Kelce brothers step into the ring? Fans will soon find out.

Furthermore, WrestleMania 30 saw WWE pull out all the stops, with Hulk Hogan, The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin appearing together in one segment. While there have been controversies surrounding Hogan in recent years, some fans have speculated that the wrestling legend could feature at WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, John Cena has expressed a desire to be involved in some way. As recently as WrestleMania 38 in 2022, Austin competed against Kevin Owens – in the icon’s first match since 2003 – so the “Rattlesnake” could yet appear in Philadelphia, whether in a match or simply on the microphone.

All announced Wrestlemania matches

Night one

The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Rhea Ripley (C) vs Becky Lynch - WWE Women’s World Championship

Gunther (C) vs Sami Zayn - WWE Intercontinental Championship

Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (C) vs #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship ladder match

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi vs Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane) - Six-woman tag team match

Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee) vs Santos Escobar and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio - Tag team match

Night two

Roman Reigns (C) vs Cody Rhodes - WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Seth Rollins (C) vs Drew McIntyre - WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Iyo Sky (C) vs Bayley - WWE Women’s Championship

Logan Paul (C) vs Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens - United States Championship

LA Knight vs AJ Styles

The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford) vs The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) - Six-man Philadelphia street fight