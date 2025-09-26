United States President Donald Trump introduced to the crowd at the Ryder Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

United States President Donald Trump was introduced to the crowd ahead of the afternoon session on the first day of the Ryder Cup on Friday.

The president arrived at Bethpage Black after Europe opened the latest edition of the biennial contest against the US with an impressive 3-1 win in the first foursomes session at the New York course.

Trump, a keen golf fan, waved to fans at the first tee before taking up position behind a transparent screen to watch the start of the first fourballs match.

His presence prompted chants of ‘USA’ before a playing of the national anthem was accompanied by a military aircraft flyover.

US captain Keegan Bradley bowed in front of the president while European counterpart Luke Donald gave him a ‘thumbs up’.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, involved in the first game alongside JJ Spaun, pointed to the president and pumped his fist.

Their opponents Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka largely ignored the high-profile visitor.

Bradley was certainly hoping Trump’s arrival could prompt an upturn in his side’s fortunes after a disappointing start to their bid to regain the trophy.

“We just had the president fly over on Air Force One, so I have a feeling things are going to turn,” he said earlier.

The presidential visit had led to a huge increase in security measures at Bethpage.

Gates were opened at 5am to allow fans ample time to clear screening and take up position on the course. Spectators were also banned from bringing a number of items onto the property.