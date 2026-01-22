Francesco Molinari rolls back the years to take first-round lead at Dubai Desert Classic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Francesco Molinari insisted his return to form was "not super-unexpected" as his lowest opening round for eight years established a two-shot lead at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

The 2018 Open champion excelled in windy conditions at Emirates Golf Club, firing a seven-under 65 as pre-tournament favourites Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood carded disappointing one-over-par 73s.

"Obviously, good comes to mind," Molinari told Sky Sports of a round where he made eight birdies, holed 153 feet of putts, and used the flat stick only 24 times on firm and fast greens.

"It was not super-unexpected, but I wasn't expecting a score like that. I played better than my scores last week (at the Dubai Invitational).

"I felt very rusty last week, so I was hoping it would be good prep for this week.

"(The) putter was the biggest difference, I made some nice putts. I kept the round going in the middle where I played a couple of iffy holes. I managed to get some good pars, and obviously very pleased with the start."

Molinari finished with three birdies for his lowest opening round since the Italian Open in October 2017, and his best on the DP World Tour for two years.

The Ryder Cup vice-captain said his reversal in fortunes came after he had broken down his entire game.

He added: "It's been a long time, so I feel like I have changed everything and then I've changed back.

open image in gallery Francesco Molinari was in excellent touch on a windy day in Dubai ( Getty Images )

"I'm back working with Dennis Pugh and that's been really nice. He doesn't travel to tournaments anymore, but I see him. Just even a day a month at home.

"He's always been great, sort of simplifying stuff for me and clearing stuff out of my mind that doesn't need to be there. Definitely been the biggest help."

Sweden's Mikael Lindberg ended the day as Molinari's closest challenger after posting four birdies and an eagle in a 67.

Switzerland's Joel Girrbach and South African JC Ritchie are a shot further back in a share of third.

Shane Lowry bounced back from blowing a one-shot lead on the final hole of the Dubai Invitational with five birdies in his 70, and the Irishman was joined on two under by Ryder Cup team-mate Tyrrell Hatton.

Defending champion Hatton, playing his first competitive round of 2026, said he was "very happy" with his score, and addressed McIlroy's pre-tournament comments about him and fellow LIV player Jon Rahm.

The pair were sanctioned for playing in LIV Golf events while still members of the DP World Tour, though they appealed and their cases have yet to be resolved.

open image in gallery Tyrrell Hatton was pleased with his opening round ( Getty Images )

That allowed them to be eligible for Europe's victorious Ryder Cup team at Bethpage Black in September, but McIlroy now wants them to pay their DP World Tour fines.

"I guess something will get sorted from hopefully something soon (on the fine situation)," Hatton told reporters.

"I think everyone's pretty keen for that to happen. We'll see what happens."

World No 2 McIlroy produced birdies at three, six and 10, but recorded his worst opening score in two decades of playing this event.

The Masters champion took seven at the par 18th - his ninth hole of the day - after duffing a straightforward approach into the water guarding the front of the green.

Playing partner Fleetwood had three bogeys on his front nine and was also in a group tied for 61st place.

