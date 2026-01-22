Francesco Molinari rolls back the years to take first-round lead at Dubai Desert Classic
The Italian leads in Dubai by two shots, with most of the field in touch
Francesco Molinari insisted his return to form was "not super-unexpected" as his lowest opening round for eight years established a two-shot lead at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
The 2018 Open champion excelled in windy conditions at Emirates Golf Club, firing a seven-under 65 as pre-tournament favourites Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood carded disappointing one-over-par 73s.
"Obviously, good comes to mind," Molinari told Sky Sports of a round where he made eight birdies, holed 153 feet of putts, and used the flat stick only 24 times on firm and fast greens.
"It was not super-unexpected, but I wasn't expecting a score like that. I played better than my scores last week (at the Dubai Invitational).
"I felt very rusty last week, so I was hoping it would be good prep for this week.
"(The) putter was the biggest difference, I made some nice putts. I kept the round going in the middle where I played a couple of iffy holes. I managed to get some good pars, and obviously very pleased with the start."
Molinari finished with three birdies for his lowest opening round since the Italian Open in October 2017, and his best on the DP World Tour for two years.
The Ryder Cup vice-captain said his reversal in fortunes came after he had broken down his entire game.
He added: "It's been a long time, so I feel like I have changed everything and then I've changed back.
"I'm back working with Dennis Pugh and that's been really nice. He doesn't travel to tournaments anymore, but I see him. Just even a day a month at home.
"He's always been great, sort of simplifying stuff for me and clearing stuff out of my mind that doesn't need to be there. Definitely been the biggest help."
Sweden's Mikael Lindberg ended the day as Molinari's closest challenger after posting four birdies and an eagle in a 67.
Switzerland's Joel Girrbach and South African JC Ritchie are a shot further back in a share of third.
Shane Lowry bounced back from blowing a one-shot lead on the final hole of the Dubai Invitational with five birdies in his 70, and the Irishman was joined on two under by Ryder Cup team-mate Tyrrell Hatton.
Defending champion Hatton, playing his first competitive round of 2026, said he was "very happy" with his score, and addressed McIlroy's pre-tournament comments about him and fellow LIV player Jon Rahm.
The pair were sanctioned for playing in LIV Golf events while still members of the DP World Tour, though they appealed and their cases have yet to be resolved.
That allowed them to be eligible for Europe's victorious Ryder Cup team at Bethpage Black in September, but McIlroy now wants them to pay their DP World Tour fines.
"I guess something will get sorted from hopefully something soon (on the fine situation)," Hatton told reporters.
"I think everyone's pretty keen for that to happen. We'll see what happens."
World No 2 McIlroy produced birdies at three, six and 10, but recorded his worst opening score in two decades of playing this event.
The Masters champion took seven at the par 18th - his ninth hole of the day - after duffing a straightforward approach into the water guarding the front of the green.
Playing partner Fleetwood had three bogeys on his front nine and was also in a group tied for 61st place.
