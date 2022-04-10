Masters 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard, tee times and latest scores as Scottie Scheffler takes lead into final round
Follow live updates and scores as Scottie Scheffler takes a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith into the final round of The Masters
Follow live updates from the final round of The Masters as Scottie Scheffler aims to win a first major title and cement his status as World No. 1 at Augusta National. Scheffler takes a three-shot lead into the last day after reaching -9 thanks to a round of 1, but a late stumble at the 18th hole has opened the door to Cameron Smith who shot a suberb 68 to emerge as the leading challenger.
Both players arrived at Augusta in excellent form, with Scheffler winning three of his last five starts and Smith recently claiming the Players Championship, and the American was set to take a commanding lead into the final day before finding the trees and making a bogey at the final hole. Sungjae Jim is five shots behind Scheffler in third place while Shane Lowry and Charl Schwarzel came into the final day a further shot off the pace.
Danny Willett, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson will be looking to stay in the top ten, but are surely too far behind to mount a challenge. Elsewhere, Tiger Woods will close his remarkable return to The Masters after making the cut for the weekend. He shot a 78 on Saturday to fall away from contention but the five-time Masters winner remains one of the stories of the week following his comeback from a near-fatal car crash.
Follow live coverage and latest scores from the final round of The Masters below:
Masters 2022: ‘I had zero feel for greens’ – Tiger Woods putting woes lead to worst Masters score
Tiger Woods admitted he had “zero feel” for the greens at Augusta National as he slumped to his worst ever score at The Masters.
Woods four-putted the fifth hole and three-putted six times in a miserable third round of 78, eclipsing his previous highest score of 77 on his debut as an amateur in 1995.
The 46-year-old at least maintained his sense of humour when asked what he struggled with, replying with a smile: “I was hitting too many putts.
“It was like practice putting. I hit 1,000 putts out there today. I just had zero feel for the greens and it showed. I did what I needed to do ball striking-wise, but I did absolutely the exact opposite on the greens.
“I just could not get a feel for getting comfortable with the ball. Posture, feel, my right hand, my release, I just couldn’t find it. With as many putts as I had you’d think I’d have figured it out somewhere along the line, but it just didn’t happen.”
Masters 2022: How to watch online and on TV in the UK today
Scottie Scheffler will take a three-shot lead into the final round of The Masters as he bids to cement his position as world No 1 with a first major title.
Scheffler was the sixth player in tournament history to hold a five-shot lead at the halfway stage, with four of the previous five going on to claim the green jacket at Augusta National.
The 25-year-old American looked odds on to make it five out of six as he extended his lead to six shots after eight holes on Saturday and was still five ahead with five holes to play, but a late stumble at least partially opened the door for the chasing pack.
Australia’s Cameron Smith is his nearest challenger, three strokes behind following a superb 68 - the only competitor to break 70 - with South Korea’s Sungjae Im two shots further back following a 71.
Here’s how to watch on TV tonight
How to watch The Masters 2022 online and on TV in the UK today
Everything you need to know ahead of the final round at Augusta National
Masters 2022: Sunday hole locations
Masters 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 4
3.10pm BST: Cameron Davis, Adam Scott
3.20pm BST: Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel
3.30pm BST: Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes
3.40pm BST: Max Homa, Bubba Watson
3.50pm BST: Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods
4pm BST: Russell Henley, Daniel Berger
4.10pm BST: Robert MacIntyre, Harold Varner III
4.20pm BST: Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka
4.30pm BST: Kevin Na, Seamus Power
4.50pm BST: Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
5pm BST: Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick
5.10pm BST: Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia
5.20pm BST: Lucas Glover, Patrick Reed
5.30pm BST: JJ Spaun, Min Woo Lee
5.40pm BST: Harry Higgs, Lee Westwood
5.50pm BST: Si Woo Kim, Hudson Swafford
6pm BST: Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch
6.10pm BST: Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
6.30pm BST: Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris
6.40pm BST: Dustin Johnson, Cameron Champ
6.50pm BST: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa
7pm BST: Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Kokrak
7.10pm BST: Corey Conners, Danny Willett
7.20pm BST: Charl Schwartzel, Justin Thomas
7.40pm BST: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith
Good afternoon
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independen’t live coverage of the final round of The Masters as Scottie Scheffler aims to win a first major title and cement his status as World No. 1 at Augusta National. Scheffler takes a three-shot lead into the last day after reaching -9 thanks to a round of 1, but late a stumble at the 18th hole has opened the door to Cameron Smith who shot a suberb 68 to emerge as the leading challenger.
Both players arrived at Augusta in excellent form, with Scheffler winning three of his last five starts and Smith recently claiming the Players Championship, and the American was set to take a commanding lead into the final day before finding the trees and making a bogey at the final hole. Sungjae Jim is five shots behind Scheffler in third place while Shane Lowry and Charl Schwarzel came into the final day a further shot off the pace.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies