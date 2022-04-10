✕ Close Scheffler eyes "great fight" against Cameron Smith in Masters final round

Follow live updates from the final round of The Masters as Scottie Scheffler aims to win a first major title and cement his status as World No. 1 at Augusta National. Scheffler takes a three-shot lead into the last day after reaching -9 thanks to a round of 1, but a late stumble at the 18th hole has opened the door to Cameron Smith who shot a suberb 68 to emerge as the leading challenger.

Both players arrived at Augusta in excellent form, with Scheffler winning three of his last five starts and Smith recently claiming the Players Championship, and the American was set to take a commanding lead into the final day before finding the trees and making a bogey at the final hole. Sungjae Jim is five shots behind Scheffler in third place while Shane Lowry and Charl Schwarzel came into the final day a further shot off the pace.

Danny Willett, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson will be looking to stay in the top ten, but are surely too far behind to mount a challenge. Elsewhere, Tiger Woods will close his remarkable return to The Masters after making the cut for the weekend. He shot a 78 on Saturday to fall away from contention but the five-time Masters winner remains one of the stories of the week following his comeback from a near-fatal car crash.

Follow live coverage and latest scores from the final round of The Masters below: