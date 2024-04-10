Rory McIlroy will try to dethrone Jon Rahm at Augusta ( Getty Images )

The first men’s golf major of the year is nearly upon us as the best players in the world descend on Augusta National for The Masters.

Twelve months after pulling on the famous green jacket for the first time following an emotional victory dedicated to his hero Seve Ballesteros, Jon Rahm returns to defend his title with intrigue added by his blockbuster defection to the breakaway LIV Golf series.

Negotiations continue between the PGA Tour and LIV’s Saudi Arabian backers over a possible partnership but, for now, all eyes will be on the course as Rahm and his fellow rebels such as the always-dangerous Brooks Koepka take on those who have remained on Tour. They include the likes of 2022 winner and this year’s dominant player Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy in pursuit of a career grand slam and the Augusta-suited Jordan Spieth.

Golf legend Tiger Woods is set to play and says he’s targeting “one more green jacket” to take him to 16 major titles despite the pain he faces on the vast majority of shots at Augusta.

Follow all the build-up ahead of Thursday’s start with our live blog below and get the latest Masters odds and tips here: