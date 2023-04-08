Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tiger Woods will take part in the third round of the Masters after scrapping his way through a drenched Augusta National in the rain-delayed second round.

Brooks Koepka leads on -12 and looks back to his dominant best, but Jon Rahm is chasing and just two shots behind.

Amateur Sam Bennett has been the surprise name at the top of the leaderboard, and has the second-best score after 36 holes from any amateur at the Masters, he’s four behind the leader at -8.

Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas were among the big names not able to make the cut and their major season begins in disappointment after being heavily fancied to slip on the green jacket.

Here is all the information over tee times and playing partners for the third round on Saturday, along with everything else you need to know:

Tee times

Round 3 (Saturday 8 April)

* Indicates 10th Tee Start

11:30 AM EDT / 4:30 PM BST: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith

11:42 AM EDT / 4:42 PM BST: Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

11:54 AM EDT / 4:54 PM BST: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:06 PM EDT / 5:06 PM BST: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Ryan Fox, Patrick Reed

12:18 PM EDT / 5:18 PM BST: Justin Rose, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry

12:30 PM EDT / 5:30 PM BST: Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann

12:42 PM EDT / 5:42 PM BST: Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young

12:54 PM EDT / 5:54 PM BST: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day

1:06 PM EDT / 6:06 PM BST: Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Sam Bennett (A)

11:30 AM EDT / 4:30 PM BST *: Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson

11:42 AM EDT / 4:42 PM BST *: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau

11:54 AM EDT / 4:54 PM BST *: Sahith Theegala, Abraham Ancer, Mito Pereira

12:06 PM EDT / 5:06 PM BST *: Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Chris Kirk

12:18 PM EDT / 5:18 PM BST *: Taylor Moore, Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson

12:30 PM EDT / 5:30 PM BST *: Fred Couples, Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power

12:42 PM EDT / 5:42 PM BST *: J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell

12:54 PM EDT / 5:54 PM BST *: Charl Schwartzel, Billy Horschel, Scott Stallings

1:06 PM EDT / 6:06 PM BST *: Thomas Pieters, Tiger Woods, Sungjae Im

When is The Masters?

The 87th edition of The Masters will be held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia in the United States over four days from 6 April to 9 April.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action on Sky Sports, the exclusive broadcast partner for The Masters in the country. Extensive coverage will be shown on the Sky Sports Golf channel throughout a busy week at Augusta, while subscribers will also be able to watch via Sky Go.

The schedule on Sky Sports Golf is:

Saturday 8 April: Build-up from 3pm; full coverage from 7.30pm

Sunday 9 April: Build-up from 3pm; full coverage from 6.30pm

Are LIV players competing at The Masters in 2023?

The Masters has the smallest field of golf’s four men’s majors. Participation is via invite only. The tournament has confirmed that players who elected to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series who meet the qualifying criteria will be invited, despite their exclusion from the PGA Tour.

Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel and Phil Mickelson qualify as former green jacket winners, while Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka qualify as a result of winning a major in the past five years.