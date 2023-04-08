Masters 2023 Round 3 tee times: Saturday’s pairings and golf major schedule today
Everything you need to know about the third round of golf’s first major of 2023
Tiger Woods will take part in the third round of the Masters after scrapping his way through a drenched Augusta National in the rain-delayed second round.
Brooks Koepka leads on -12 and looks back to his dominant best, but Jon Rahm is chasing and just two shots behind.
Amateur Sam Bennett has been the surprise name at the top of the leaderboard, and has the second-best score after 36 holes from any amateur at the Masters, he’s four behind the leader at -8.
Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas were among the big names not able to make the cut and their major season begins in disappointment after being heavily fancied to slip on the green jacket.
Here is all the information over tee times and playing partners for the third round on Saturday, along with everything else you need to know:
Tee times
Round 3 (Saturday 8 April)
* Indicates 10th Tee Start
11:30 AM EDT / 4:30 PM BST: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith
11:42 AM EDT / 4:42 PM BST: Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele
11:54 AM EDT / 4:54 PM BST: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick
12:06 PM EDT / 5:06 PM BST: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Ryan Fox, Patrick Reed
12:18 PM EDT / 5:18 PM BST: Justin Rose, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry
12:30 PM EDT / 5:30 PM BST: Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann
12:42 PM EDT / 5:42 PM BST: Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young
12:54 PM EDT / 5:54 PM BST: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day
1:06 PM EDT / 6:06 PM BST: Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Sam Bennett (A)
11:30 AM EDT / 4:30 PM BST *: Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson
11:42 AM EDT / 4:42 PM BST *: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau
11:54 AM EDT / 4:54 PM BST *: Sahith Theegala, Abraham Ancer, Mito Pereira
12:06 PM EDT / 5:06 PM BST *: Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Chris Kirk
12:18 PM EDT / 5:18 PM BST *: Taylor Moore, Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson
12:30 PM EDT / 5:30 PM BST *: Fred Couples, Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power
12:42 PM EDT / 5:42 PM BST *: J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell
12:54 PM EDT / 5:54 PM BST *: Charl Schwartzel, Billy Horschel, Scott Stallings
1:06 PM EDT / 6:06 PM BST *: Thomas Pieters, Tiger Woods, Sungjae Im
When is The Masters?
The 87th edition of The Masters will be held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia in the United States over four days from 6 April to 9 April.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action on Sky Sports, the exclusive broadcast partner for The Masters in the country. Extensive coverage will be shown on the Sky Sports Golf channel throughout a busy week at Augusta, while subscribers will also be able to watch via Sky Go.
The schedule on Sky Sports Golf is:
Saturday 8 April: Build-up from 3pm; full coverage from 7.30pm
Sunday 9 April: Build-up from 3pm; full coverage from 6.30pm
Are LIV players competing at The Masters in 2023?
The Masters has the smallest field of golf’s four men’s majors. Participation is via invite only. The tournament has confirmed that players who elected to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series who meet the qualifying criteria will be invited, despite their exclusion from the PGA Tour.
Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel and Phil Mickelson qualify as former green jacket winners, while Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka qualify as a result of winning a major in the past five years.
