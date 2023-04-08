✕ Close Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions

Day Two of the Masters saw Brooks Koepka stretch his lead to finish 12 under par, with Jon Rahm three shots back but yet to finish his second round.

That’s as a result of bad weather and two trees falling meaning play was halted on Friday, so Saturday’s 1pm GMT start will be with the remaining groups from Friday finishing off their second rounds. Still fighting to make the cut is Tiger Woods, but Rory McIlroy is heading home early.

Only Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods have won the Masters in consecutive years and last year’s champion Scottie Scheffler sits at one under par through two rounds, meaning it would take a monumental weekend for him to triumph again.

The first major of the golfing year will also be defined by the return of 18 LIV Golf defectors who have been granted permission to compete in all four majors this season. With relations between LIV golfers and critics of the Saudi-funded breakaway series sour at best, four days of heated competition at Augusta National are likely.

Follow live updates from the opening day’s play of the Masters below: