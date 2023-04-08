The Masters 2023 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as Tiger Woods fights to make the cut at Augusta National
Day three of the Masters starts from 3pm GMT but Saturday’s play begins with the end of the round two groups
Day Two of the Masters saw Brooks Koepka stretch his lead to finish 12 under par, with Jon Rahm three shots back but yet to finish his second round.
That’s as a result of bad weather and two trees falling meaning play was halted on Friday, so Saturday’s 1pm GMT start will be with the remaining groups from Friday finishing off their second rounds. Still fighting to make the cut is Tiger Woods, but Rory McIlroy is heading home early.
Only Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods have won the Masters in consecutive years and last year’s champion Scottie Scheffler sits at one under par through two rounds, meaning it would take a monumental weekend for him to triumph again.
The first major of the golfing year will also be defined by the return of 18 LIV Golf defectors who have been granted permission to compete in all four majors this season. With relations between LIV golfers and critics of the Saudi-funded breakaway series sour at best, four days of heated competition at Augusta National are likely.
The Masters 2023: Saturday tee times and schedule
The third day of the Masters is approaching...although really, it’s just the rest of the second day.
With play halted early last night, today’s action will resume with over 30 golfers still waiting to finish their second rounds, with those groups getting underway from 1pm GMT - so half an hour from now.
Saturday’s actual third-round action was slated to start from 3pm, but that may still be subject to change depending on the bad weather which is forecast.
Brooks Koepka cleared of ‘staggering’ potential rules violation at the Masters
Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley believes it was “staggering” that Brooks Koepka and his caddie were cleared of a potential rules violation at the Masters.
TV footage from Thursday’s first round, which was posted on social media, appeared to show Koepka’s caddie Ricky Elliott saying “five” to Gary Woodland’s caddie on the 15th fairway.
If that was deemed to have been advice on which club Koepka had just hit into the par five it would be a breach of the rules, but the pair were quickly cleared of any wrongdoing.
“Following the completion of Brooks Koepka’s round, the Committee questioned his caddie and others in the group about a possible incident on No. 15,” James B. Hyler, Jr, Chairman of Competition Committees, said in a statement.
“All involved were adamant that no advice was given or requested. Consequently, the Committee determined that there was no breach of the Rules.”
‘Lucky no one was killed’: Masters suspended as trees collapse near spectators
There were frightening scenes at the Masters on Friday as three giant pine trees fell down due to high winds and stormy weather, narrowly avoiding spectators by the 16th green and 17th tee.
The terrifying footage capturing the incident at the 16th green was broadcast on ESPN’s TV coverage and shows spectators scrambling to avoid one of trees as it collapsed.
The Masters confirmed that no one was injured and said play had been suspended until Saturday morning.
There were shouts as the tree began to topple, which appears to have alerted some to the danger.
Amateur Sam Bennett out to ‘do something special’ on dream Masters debut
Amateur Sam Bennett insisted he could chase down four-time major winner Brooks Koepka as he continued to enjoy a dream Masters debut.
Playing alongside defending champion Scottie Scheffler at Augusta National, Bennett carded a second consecutive 68 on Friday to trail pacesetter Koepka by four shots.
And the 23-year-old from Texas, who won the US Amateur last year to secure his place in the year’s first major, now has his sights set far higher than beating the six other amateurs in the field.
“Everybody coming into the week was, yeah, hope you get Low Am. That’s pretty much all they were saying,” Bennett said.
“I just wanted to put two good rounds up. I knew my golf was good enough to compete out here. I found myself in a situation that now I’ve got a golf tournament that I can go out and win.”
Jon Rahm hoping weather does not hinder his pursuit of Brooks Koepka at Augusta
A rejuvenated Brooks Koepka took a three-shot lead into the weekend of the 87th Masters as Jon Rahm hoped the weather would not hinder his pursuit of the four-time major winner.
Koepka added a bogey-free 67 to his opening 65 at Augusta National for a halfway total of 12 under par, the joint-third lowest in tournament history alongside LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.
Rahm had reached nine under par midway through his round when play was suspended for the second time on Friday afternoon as strong winds brought three trees crashing down across the 17th tee.
Remarkably no spectators were hurt in the terrifying incident, but play was later abandoned for the day and scheduled to resume at 8am local time on Saturday, although prolonged spells of rain were forecast.
Masters betting odds: Who the golf experts are tipping for 2023 glory
The best golfers in the world have descended on a famous patch of Augusta countryside ahead of what appears set to be a fascinating edition of The Masters.
A fantastic start to the PGA Tour year has teed up a mightily intriguing first major of the year, with Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka showing good form on day one to share the lead.
Jordan Spieth and Jason Day have also looked back to somewhere near their best in recent weeks and know what it takes to challenge around Augusta.
And then there is the return of the LIV Golf rebels, perhaps a little more motivated than usual after the acrimony of the last 18 months and out to prove their worth on their return to the tour.
But who are the experts tipping to pull on the green jacket on Sunday evening?
Brooks Koepka shrugs off controversy to set Masters target
Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka shrugged off the lingering debate over a controversial ruling to set an imposing clubhouse target on day two of the 87th Masters.
Koepka shared the overnight lead with Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland after an opening 65 at Augusta National and was relishing an early start on Friday, with bad weather forecast later in the day.
And the former world number one took full advantage of ideal conditions to post a flawless 67 for a halfway total of 12 under par, the joint-third lowest in tournament history alongside LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.
US Amateur champion Sam Bennett was Koepka’s nearest challenger on eight under after a second consecutive 68 completed shortly before play was suspended due to the threat of thunderstorms.
