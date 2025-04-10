The Masters tee times: Round 2 schedule and start time including Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose
Rose leads the way after the first round of the Masters with Scottie Scheffler not far behind
Rory McIlroy will have to shake-off a poor finish to his opening round of the Masters as he looks to chase Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler at Augusta National.
McIlroy was bogey-free and four-under-par heading into the 15th hole on Thursday, but made a costly double-bogey seven and then dropped further shots at the 17th to finish at even-par.
McIlroy had been in a share of second place with defending champion Scheffler, who made an ominous start, while Rose shot to the top of the leaderboard with an excellent opening round of seven-under.
After thunderstorms to start the week, the weather has brightened up in Augusta, though there is a chance of a few showers on Friday afternoon - here are the tee times for the second round and the race to make the cut:
Masters round two tee times
(All times BST)
1240: Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat
1251: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk
1302: Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell
1313: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (a)
1324: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1335: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (a)
1352: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
1403: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (a)
1414: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
1425: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick
1436: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
1447: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
1458: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
1515: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
1526: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
1537: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
1548: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire
1559: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Hojgaard
1610: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young
1621: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
1638: Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson
1649: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (a)
1700: Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai
1711: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith
1722: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger
1733: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An
1750: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
1801: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
1812: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
1823: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)
1834: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
1845: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry
Is the Masters on TV and is there a live stream?
Sky Sports has the rights for the Masters in the UK and will be broadcasting all four rounds from Augusta on Sky Sports Golf or Sky Sports Main Event. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
On Friday, coverage of featured groups begins from 2pm BST, with full coverage getting underway from 7:30pm.
On the weekend, full coverage starts at 5pm until close of play - with the Masters champion crowned on Sunday evening.
Full timings are as follows
Round Two, Friday 11 April: featured groups from 2pm, full coverage from 7.30pm
Round Three, Saturday 12 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 7.30pm
Round Four, Sunday 13 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 5:00pm
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments