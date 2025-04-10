Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy will have to shake-off a poor finish to his opening round of the Masters as he looks to chase Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler at Augusta National.

McIlroy was bogey-free and four-under-par heading into the 15th hole on Thursday, but made a costly double-bogey seven and then dropped further shots at the 17th to finish at even-par.

McIlroy had been in a share of second place with defending champion Scheffler, who made an ominous start, while Rose shot to the top of the leaderboard with an excellent opening round of seven-under.

After thunderstorms to start the week, the weather has brightened up in Augusta, though there is a chance of a few showers on Friday afternoon - here are the tee times for the second round and the race to make the cut:

Masters round two tee times

(All times BST)

1240: Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

1251: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

1302: Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

1313: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (a)

1324: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1335: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (a)

1352: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

1403: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (a)

1414: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

1425: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

1436: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

1447: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

1458: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

1515: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

1526: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

1537: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

1548: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

1559: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Hojgaard

1610: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

1621: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

1638: Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson

1649: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (a)

1700: Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

1711: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

1722: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

1733: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

1750: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

1801: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

1812: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

1823: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)

1834: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

1845: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

Is the Masters on TV and is there a live stream?

Sky Sports has the rights for the Masters in the UK and will be broadcasting all four rounds from Augusta on Sky Sports Golf or Sky Sports Main Event. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

On Friday, coverage of featured groups begins from 2pm BST, with full coverage getting underway from 7:30pm.

On the weekend, full coverage starts at 5pm until close of play - with the Masters champion crowned on Sunday evening.

Full timings are as follows

Round Two, Friday 11 April: featured groups from 2pm, full coverage from 7.30pm

Round Three, Saturday 12 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 7.30pm

Round Four, Sunday 13 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 5:00pm