Why does TV coverage of The Masters start so late?

Golf fans hoping to tune in to The Masters will again have to wait for full television coverage to begin as organisers stick with their traditional broadcasting model.

Established in 1934, the first men’s major of the year is held at Augusta in Georgia, with about 90 of the world’s best golfers battling to pull on the famous green jacket.

Sky Sports continues to be the exclusive live broadcast partner of the event in the United Kingdom, but while the first golfers will tee off at about 1pm BST in rounds one and two, it is not until 7.30pm that viewers will be able to watch every group live.

This is due to the organisers of The Masters limiting the amount of live coverage it allows broadcasters to show.

The Augusta National Golf Club has a number of seemingly antiquated rules, including a ban on mobile phones, and likes to maintain strict control over the event to preserve its prestige and unique feel.

Substantial domestic TV deals are eschewed in favour of maintaining a long-running partnership with CBS in the United States to show the event.

New technology has, however, been utilised to improve the offering to viewers. Golf fans can now watch every shot from every player via The Masters app or website, as well as featured groups and holes before the full coverage begins.

When is The Masters?

The Masters will be held at Augusta National Golf Club from Thursday 11 April to Sunday 14 April.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Sky Sports Golf throughout the weekend. The live schedule is as follows (all times BST):

Round One, Thursday 11 April: featured groups from 2pm, full coverage from 7.30pm

Round Two, Friday 12 April: featured groups from 2pm, full coverage from 7.30pm

Round Three, Saturday 13 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 7.30pm

Round Four, Sunday 14 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 6.30pm

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.