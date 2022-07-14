The 150th Open Championship gets underway at St Andrews this week with Collin Morikawa defending the Claret Jug.

Much of the focus will of course centre on Tiger Woods, who has already one twice at the Home of Golf and is making his second competitive appearance of the year after electing to miss the US Open.

In the background, golf’s civil war continues to rage with the likes of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau all in the field as LIV Golf’s pull on the professional game continues to grow.

That issue will be set aside once play begins on Thursday, though, and there could be some mightily low scoring if the conditions are gentle, with several greens considered driveable for some of the longer hitters in the field.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Open 2022 at St Andrews:

When and where is The Open 2022?

The 150th edition of The Open starts on 14 July with the fourth and final round on 17 July at the Old Course, St Andrews.

What time will it start?

Tee times will be spread out throughout Thursday and Friday, but the early starters will go off at around 6am BST (1am ET) for the first round.

What TV channel is it on?

You can watch the 150th Open live on Sky Sports, while Independent Sport will bring you a daily live blog, reaction and analysis throughout the week.

Coverage starts on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 6:30am BST on Thursday and Friday. You can stream online via the Sky Go app.

There will be highlights on BBC Two from 9pm BST on Thursday and Friday.

Who are the contenders and what are the odds?

Rory McIlroy 10/1

The favourite and perhaps the best player in the world at his best. Look for the rejuvenated Irishman to go low here, having posted a nine-under 63 in the first round of the 2010 Open at St Andrews. McIlroy will have to adapt his high ball flight if the wind blows, but this could be the year to end an eight-year dry run since the last of his four majors.

Jon Rahm 11/1

Having broken through in the majors last year at the US Open, Rahm is a ball-striking machine and trending nicely when it comes to links golf after a T-11 and T-3 finish over the last two years.

Rahm could be inspired by Seve Ballesteros, a three-time Open champion, after the Spaniard’s magic won him the Claret Jug at St Andrews in 1984.

Justin Thomas 12/1

A two-time major champion, finally, ‘JT’ has been sensational throughout 2022, including eight top 10 finishes, including his play-off win at Southern Hills at the PGA Championship. On the record as somebody who has worked on ball flight and confident at shaping it both ways, Thomas is another player very happy to mix it in all conditions.

Scottie Scheffler 14/1

The world No 1, a Masters champion and four-time winner in 2022. The American perhaps should be the favourite, despite a lack of Links experience, though he was T-8 on debut at the Open last year at Royal St George's.

Collin Morikawa 18/1

The defending champion after last year’s majestic display at Sandwich, but the American has struggled in recent weeks. He faded at Brookline in the US Open, but did lead after two rounds before ending T-5. If he can rediscover his trademark iron play, he’ll be right there.

Matt Fitzpatrick 20/1

British golf’s latest major winner after winning the US Open and now with a revamped game that includes distance to go with his exquisite chipping and putting. He joked about being a “bomber” after Brookline and overpowering the Old Course.

Jordan Spieth 18/1

The 2017 Open champion at Royal Birkdale, Spieth finished T-4 seven years ago here and was one shot out of the three-man play-off between champion Zach Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman. Has tempted fate by claiming the Old Course could be “too easy” if the weather is calm.

Tiger Woods 50/1

It would be another fairytale story, but St Andrews, like Augusta, is finely tuned to Woods’ eye. It’s his “favourite course” and as a three time Open champion, who won here in 2000 and 2005, Woods will hope his unmatched knowledge can elevate him into contention if the body holds up just 18 months on from his career-threatening car crash.