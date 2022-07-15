The Open resumes at St Andrews on Friday with more difficult conditions at the Old Course after some sensational scoring on Friday.

Rory McIlroy blazed in a round of 66 to sit two shots behind early leader Cameron Young, who made a superb 64 to start his maiden Open Championship in eight-under-par.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa has work to do after firing a 72, leaving him eight shots off the pace at even par.

Here are tee times and full schedule for Round 2 of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews:

Tee times

Round 2

06:35 Mark Calcavecchia (USA), Ryan Fox (Nzl), Jediah Morgan (Aus)

06:46 (a) Sam Bairstow, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

06:57 Marcus Armitage, Haotong Li (Chn), Adrian Meronk (Pol)

07:08 Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Alex Wrigley, Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry)

07:19 Sam Horsfield, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Aaron Wise (USA)

07:30 Wyndham Clark (USA), Talor Gooch (USA), Shaun Norris (Rsa)

07:41 Russell Henley (USA), (a) Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

07:52 Stewart Cink (USA), Sergio Garcia (Spa), (a) Aaron Jarvis (Cay)

08:03 Paul Casey, Sung Jae Im (Kor), Gary Woodland (USA)

08:14 Dustin Johnson (USA), Marc Leishman (Aus), Adam Scott (Aus)

08:25 Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Scottie Scheffler (USA)

08:36 Richard Bland, (a) Filippo Celli (Ita), Darren Clarke

08:47 Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Kevin Na (USA), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

09:03 David Duval (USA), Justin Harding (Rsa), Jordan Smith

09:14 Shugo Imahira (Jpn), David Law, Jason Scrivener (Aus)

09:25 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn)

09:36 Harris English (USA), (a) Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

09:47 Padraig Harrington, Keith Mitchell (USA), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

09:58 Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa (USA), Tiger Woods (USA)

10:09 Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth (USA), Harold Varner III (USA)

10:20 Sam Burns (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi)

10:31 Keegan Bradley (USA), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Sahith Theegala (USA)

10:42 Laurie Canter, Matthew Griffin (Aus), Dimitrios Papadatos (Aus)

10:53 David Carey, John Catlin (USA), Jamie Rutherford

11:04 Min-Gyu Cho (Kor), Robert Dinwiddie, Jorge Fernandez Valdes (Arg)

11:15 Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney, Lars van Meijel (Ned)

11:36 Paul Lawrie, Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Webb Simpson (USA

11:47 (a) Barclay Brown, Ben Campbell (Nzl), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)

11:58 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Chan Kim (USA), Brandon Wu (USA)

12:09 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson

12:20 Ashley Chesters, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Min-Kyu Kim (Kor)

12:31 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Phil Mickelson (USA), Kurt Kitayama (USA)

12:42 Tom Hoge (USA), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Patrick Reed (USA)

12:53 John Daly (USA), Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Cameron Tringale (USA)

13:04 Brooks Koepka (USA), Seamus Power, Cameron Smith (Aus)

13:15 Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Justin Rose

13:26 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Robert MacIntyre, Cameron Young (USA)

13:37 Corey Conners (Can), Billy Horschel (USA), Zach Johnson (USA)

13:48 Brian Harman (USA), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Danny Willett

14:04 Stephen Dodd, J. T. Poston (USA), Lee Westwood

14:15 Justin de Los Santos (USA), Luke List (USA), Sepp Straka (Aut)

14:26 Adria Arnaus (Spa), Ernie Els (Rsa), Brad Kennedy (Aus)

14:37 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Victor Perez (Fra), Scott Vincent (Zim)

14:48 Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Si-Hwan Kim (USA), Jason Kokrak (USA)

14:59 Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA)

15:10 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas (USA)

15:21 Tony Finau (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Will Zalatoris (USA)

15:32 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Chris Kirk (USA), Kevin Kisner (USA)

15:43 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Matthew Jordan, Trey Mullinax (USA)

15:54 Zander Lombard (Rsa), John Parry, Anthony Quayle (Aus)

16:05 Thomas Detry (Bel), Richard Mansell, Marco Penge

16:16 Alexander Bjoerk (Swe), Oliver Farr, Matt Ford