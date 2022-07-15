The Open 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Round 2 at St Andrews including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy
The race to make the cut at the 150th edition of The Open at the Old Course in St Andrews is on
The Open resumes at St Andrews on Friday with more difficult conditions at the Old Course after some sensational scoring on Friday.
Rory McIlroy blazed in a round of 66 to sit two shots behind early leader Cameron Young, who made a superb 64 to start his maiden Open Championship in eight-under-par.
Defending champion Collin Morikawa has work to do after firing a 72, leaving him eight shots off the pace at even par.
Here are tee times and full schedule for Round 2 of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews:
Tee times
Round 2
06:35 Mark Calcavecchia (USA), Ryan Fox (Nzl), Jediah Morgan (Aus)
06:46 (a) Sam Bairstow, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
06:57 Marcus Armitage, Haotong Li (Chn), Adrian Meronk (Pol)
07:08 Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Alex Wrigley, Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry)
07:19 Sam Horsfield, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Aaron Wise (USA)
07:30 Wyndham Clark (USA), Talor Gooch (USA), Shaun Norris (Rsa)
07:41 Russell Henley (USA), (a) Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa), Henrik Stenson (Swe)
07:52 Stewart Cink (USA), Sergio Garcia (Spa), (a) Aaron Jarvis (Cay)
08:03 Paul Casey, Sung Jae Im (Kor), Gary Woodland (USA)
08:14 Dustin Johnson (USA), Marc Leishman (Aus), Adam Scott (Aus)
08:25 Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Scottie Scheffler (USA)
08:36 Richard Bland, (a) Filippo Celli (Ita), Darren Clarke
08:47 Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Kevin Na (USA), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
09:03 David Duval (USA), Justin Harding (Rsa), Jordan Smith
09:14 Shugo Imahira (Jpn), David Law, Jason Scrivener (Aus)
09:25 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn)
09:36 Harris English (USA), (a) Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
09:47 Padraig Harrington, Keith Mitchell (USA), Thomas Pieters (Bel)
09:58 Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa (USA), Tiger Woods (USA)
10:09 Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth (USA), Harold Varner III (USA)
10:20 Sam Burns (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi)
10:31 Keegan Bradley (USA), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Sahith Theegala (USA)
10:42 Laurie Canter, Matthew Griffin (Aus), Dimitrios Papadatos (Aus)
10:53 David Carey, John Catlin (USA), Jamie Rutherford
11:04 Min-Gyu Cho (Kor), Robert Dinwiddie, Jorge Fernandez Valdes (Arg)
11:15 Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney, Lars van Meijel (Ned)
11:36 Paul Lawrie, Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Webb Simpson (USA
11:47 (a) Barclay Brown, Ben Campbell (Nzl), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)
11:58 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Chan Kim (USA), Brandon Wu (USA)
12:09 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson
12:20 Ashley Chesters, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Min-Kyu Kim (Kor)
12:31 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Phil Mickelson (USA), Kurt Kitayama (USA)
12:42 Tom Hoge (USA), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Patrick Reed (USA)
12:53 John Daly (USA), Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Cameron Tringale (USA)
13:04 Brooks Koepka (USA), Seamus Power, Cameron Smith (Aus)
13:15 Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Justin Rose
13:26 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Robert MacIntyre, Cameron Young (USA)
13:37 Corey Conners (Can), Billy Horschel (USA), Zach Johnson (USA)
13:48 Brian Harman (USA), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Danny Willett
14:04 Stephen Dodd, J. T. Poston (USA), Lee Westwood
14:15 Justin de Los Santos (USA), Luke List (USA), Sepp Straka (Aut)
14:26 Adria Arnaus (Spa), Ernie Els (Rsa), Brad Kennedy (Aus)
14:37 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Victor Perez (Fra), Scott Vincent (Zim)
14:48 Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Si-Hwan Kim (USA), Jason Kokrak (USA)
14:59 Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA)
15:10 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas (USA)
15:21 Tony Finau (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Will Zalatoris (USA)
15:32 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Chris Kirk (USA), Kevin Kisner (USA)
15:43 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Matthew Jordan, Trey Mullinax (USA)
15:54 Zander Lombard (Rsa), John Parry, Anthony Quayle (Aus)
16:05 Thomas Detry (Bel), Richard Mansell, Marco Penge
16:16 Alexander Bjoerk (Swe), Oliver Farr, Matt Ford
