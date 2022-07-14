✕ Close Is Tiger Woods Capable Of Winning The Open Championship?

The Open Championship is back for its 150th edition at the Old Course in St Andrews.

Tiger Woods returns, searching for win number three on this hallowed turf after iconic victories in 2000 and 2005. The 15-time major winner has denied claims he will retire after this week’s championship, but admits it could be his last time gracing the Old Course. While Rory McIlroy enters the week as the favourite after renewed hope he can add to his four majors after an eight-year drought. The Northern Irishman will join last year’s champion Collin Morikawa and the form player, Xander Schauffele, who has won back-to-back events heading into this week, in what promises to be one of the most eye-catching pairings after the first-round tee times were released.

Other contenders include world No1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, 2017 champion Jordan Spieth and last month’s US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who will join Woods and Max Homa in the most anticipated first-round grouping. This week’s winner of the Claret Jug will also walk away with £2.1 million after record prize money was confirmed by The R&A.

Follow below for all the first round scores, leaderboard, updates and reaction from 2022’s fourth and final major in 2022: