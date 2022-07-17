Jump to content
The Open 2022 prize money: How much will players earn at St Andrews?

Everything you need to know ahead of the 150th edition of the tournament

Jack Rathborn
Sunday 17 July 2022 12:02
Tiger Woods on the Open at St. Andrews: "I want at least one more run at high level"

The 150th Open Championship will feature a record prize fund at St Andrews this week.

The total purse has increased by 22% to over £11.6m while the winner of the Claret Jug will claim a tournament record £2.1m. That figure also represents a significant increase with Collin Morikawa taking home £1.6m for his victory last year.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: “There have been significant changes in prize money over the last year. We have therefore increased the prize fund by 22% which means that the prize money has increased by more than 60% since 2016.

“We have made this substantial investment while balancing our wider commitments to developing golf at all levels around the world and to continuing to elevate the AIG Women’s Open.”Here is everything you need to know:

(PA)

Prize money breakdown

PlacingPrize money
1st £2.1million
2nd£1.2million
3rd£773,000
4th£602,000
5th£482,000
6th£419,800
7th£360,700
8th£304,200
9th£266,800
10th £241,000

Outside the top 10, the prize money continues to decrease incrementally until it reaches the cut mark, with the lowest player into the weekend set to claim £26,750. Players who miss the cut will still be in line to receive a cheque depending on their performance on Thursday and Friday.

When and where is The Open 2022?

The 150th edition of The Open starts on 14 July with the fourth and final round on 17 July at the Old Course, St Andrews.

What TV channel is it on?

You can watch the 150th Open live on Sky Sports, while Independent Sport will bring you a daily live blog, reaction and analysis throughout the week.

