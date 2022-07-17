The Open 2022 tee times: Full schedule for final round at St Andrews including Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland share the lead at the 150th edition of The Open at the Old Course in St Andrews
Rory McIlroy is confident he can get the job done in the 150th Open Championship and win his fifth major, eight years after his last success in golf’s elite events.
McIlroy lifted the Claret Jug in 2014 and won the US PGA Championship a month later, having made his major breakthrough at the US Open in 2011, but a barren period has followed.
He has had 16 top-10 finishes since, including three this year, and came into the event in some of his best form in recent years.
“I’ve got myself in a great position after three days. I finished off enough golf tournaments in my time to feel like I know what to do,” said the Northern Irishman, who goes out last with Viktor Hovland, with the pair both on 16 under. “I think for me it’s expect the unexpected. But, at the same time, I have to focus on myself.
Here are tee times and full schedule for Round 4 of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews:
Tee times
Round 4
0720—a-Sam Bairstow
0730—Jamie Rutherford, Wyndham Clark
0740—Hideki Matsuyama, David Law
0750—Sam Burns, Sungjae Im
0800—Garrick Higgo, Adri Arnaus
0810—Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter
0825—Cameron Tringale, Joaquin Niemann
0835—a-Aaron Jarvis, Jordan Smith
0845—a-Barclay Brown, Danny Willett
0855—Sebastian Munoz, Robert Dinwiddie
0905—Lars Van Meijel, Yuto Katsuragawa
0915—Kurt Kitayama, Jason Kokrak
0930—Justin Thomas, Marcus Armitage
0940—Paul Casey, Jason Scrivener
0950—Justin De Los Santos, Tony Finau
1000—Thomas Detry, Thriston Lawrence
1010—Sergio Garcia, Corey Conners
1020—Adrian Meronk, John Parry
1040—Robert MacIntyre, Talor Gooch
1050—Sadom Kaewkanjana, Abraham Ancer
1100—David Carey, Lee Westwood
1110—Harold Varner III, Joohyung Kim
1120—Brad Kennedy, a-Filippo Celli
1130—Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk
1145—Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Richard Mansell
1155—Sahith Theegala, Min Woo Lee
1205—Lucas Herbert, Xander Schauffele
1215—Jon Rahm, Victor Perez
1225—Nicolai Hojgaard, Will Zalatoris
1235—Ian Poulter, Anthony Quayle
1255—Dean Burmester, Aaron Wise
1305—Dylan Frittelli, Russell Henley
1315—Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari
1325—Trey Mullinax, Tyrrell Hatton
1335—Shane Lowry, Brian Harman
1345—Thomas Pieters, Kevin Kisner
1400—Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth
1410—Adam Scott, Matt Fitzpatrick
1420—Tommy Fleetwood, Dustin Johnson
1430—Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim
1440—Cameron Smith, Cameron Young
1450—Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland
