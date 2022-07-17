Rory McIlroy is confident he can get the job done in the 150th Open Championship and win his fifth major, eight years after his last success in golf’s elite events.

McIlroy lifted the Claret Jug in 2014 and won the US PGA Championship a month later, having made his major breakthrough at the US Open in 2011, but a barren period has followed.

He has had 16 top-10 finishes since, including three this year, and came into the event in some of his best form in recent years.

“I’ve got myself in a great position after three days. I finished off enough golf tournaments in my time to feel like I know what to do,” said the Northern Irishman, who goes out last with Viktor Hovland, with the pair both on 16 under. “I think for me it’s expect the unexpected. But, at the same time, I have to focus on myself.

Here are tee times and full schedule for Round 4 of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews:

Tee times

Round 4

0720—a-Sam Bairstow

0730—Jamie Rutherford, Wyndham Clark

0740—Hideki Matsuyama, David Law

0750—Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

0800—Garrick Higgo, Adri Arnaus

0810—Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter

0825—Cameron Tringale, Joaquin Niemann

0835—a-Aaron Jarvis, Jordan Smith

0845—a-Barclay Brown, Danny Willett

0855—Sebastian Munoz, Robert Dinwiddie

0905—Lars Van Meijel, Yuto Katsuragawa

0915—Kurt Kitayama, Jason Kokrak

0930—Justin Thomas, Marcus Armitage

0940—Paul Casey, Jason Scrivener

0950—Justin De Los Santos, Tony Finau

1000—Thomas Detry, Thriston Lawrence

1010—Sergio Garcia, Corey Conners

1020—Adrian Meronk, John Parry

1040—Robert MacIntyre, Talor Gooch

1050—Sadom Kaewkanjana, Abraham Ancer

1100—David Carey, Lee Westwood

1110—Harold Varner III, Joohyung Kim

1120—Brad Kennedy, a-Filippo Celli

1130—Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk

1145—Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Richard Mansell

1155—Sahith Theegala, Min Woo Lee

1205—Lucas Herbert, Xander Schauffele

1215—Jon Rahm, Victor Perez

1225—Nicolai Hojgaard, Will Zalatoris

1235—Ian Poulter, Anthony Quayle

1255—Dean Burmester, Aaron Wise

1305—Dylan Frittelli, Russell Henley

1315—Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari

1325—Trey Mullinax, Tyrrell Hatton

1335—Shane Lowry, Brian Harman

1345—Thomas Pieters, Kevin Kisner

1400—Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

1410—Adam Scott, Matt Fitzpatrick

1420—Tommy Fleetwood, Dustin Johnson

1430—Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim

1440—Cameron Smith, Cameron Young

1450—Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland