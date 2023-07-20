Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tommy Fleetwood will look to continue his impressive play in round 2 after he rode a wave of home support to the top of the leaderboard and Rory McIlroy battled back from a poor start in the Open Championship on Thursday.

Roared on by a partisan crowd at Royal Liverpool, Fleetwood carded an opening 66 to share the clubhouse lead with South African amateur Christo Lamprecht and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo on five under par.

Antoine Rozner, Adrian Otaegui and Brian Harman are all a shot behind, with former champion Stewart Cink – who denied Tom Watson a fairytale victory in 2009 – part of a group on three under which includes US Open champion Wyndham Clark.

McIlroy, who lifted the Claret Jug at Hoylake in 2014, was two over par after 13 holes before making birdies on the 14th and 15th and a crucial par on the 18th after needing two shots to escape a greenside bunker to end at level-par. Here are the tee times for the second round at Royal Liverpool:

Round 2: Friday 21 July (all times BST)

0635 Alex Fitzpatrick (Eng), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Matthew Southgate (Eng)

0646 Daniel Hillier (Nzl), Kyung Nam Kang (Kor), Kensei Hirata (Jpn)

0657 Callum Shinkwin (Eng), Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Michael Kim (USA)

0708 Taichi Kho (Hgk), Zack Fischer (USA), Kyle Barker (RSA)

0719 Brendon Todd (USA), Romain Langasque (Fra), Travis Smyth (Aus)

0730 Gary Woodland (USA), Adrian Otaegui (Esp), Alexander Bjork (Swe)

0741 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Harrison Crowe (a) (Aus)

0752 Corey Conners (Can), Billy Horschel (USA), Alex Noren (Swe)

0803 Tom Kim (Kor), Tom Hoge (USA), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

0814 Zach Johnson (USA), Matt Wallace (Eng), David Micheluzzi (Aus)

0825 Sahith Theegala (USA), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Dustin Johnson (USA)

0836 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Denny McCarthy (USA), Mateo Fernadez De Oliveira (a) (Arg)

0847 Brian Harman (USA), Thriston Lawrence (RSA), Thomas Detry (Bel)

0903 John Daly (USA), Taylor Moore (USA), Danny Willett (Eng)

0914 David Lingmerth (Swe), Ben Griffin (USA), Ockie Strydom (RSA)

0925 Adri Arnaus (Esp), Ewen Ferguson (Sco), Keita Nakajima (Jpn)

0936 Keegan Bradley (USA), Sungjae Im (Kor), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

0947 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Tony Finau (USA), Justin Thomas (USA)

0958 Rory McIlroy (NIR), Jon Rahm (Esp), Justin Rose (Eng)

1009 Collin Morikawa (USA), Max Homa (USA), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1020 Phil Mickelson (USA), Nick Taylor (Can), Adam Schenk (USA)

1031 Nacho Elvira (Esp), Marc Warren (Sco), Alejandro Canizares (Esp)

1042 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Oliver Wilson (USA), Connor McKinney (Aus)

1053 Kalle Samooja (Fin), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Gunner Wiebe (USA)

1104 Jorge Campillo (Esp), Brandon Robinson Thompson (Eng), Michael Stewart (Sco)

1115 Hurly Long (Ger), Seungsu Han (USA), Marco Penge (Eng)

1136 Matthew Jordan (Eng), Richie Ramsay (Sco), Branden Grace (RSA)

1147 Russell Henley (USA), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Graeme Robertson (Sco)

1158 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Byeong Hun An (Kor)

1209 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Alex Maguire (a) (Ire)

1220 Adrian Meronk (Pol), Pablo Larrazabal (Esp), Hiroshi Iwata (Jpn)

1231 Patrick Reed (USA), Connor Syme (Sco), Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (a) (Esp)

1242 Darren Clarke (NIR), Victor Perez (Fra), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1253 Louis Oosthuizen (RSA), Joost Luiten (Ned), Christo Lamprecht (a) (RSA)

1304 Stewart Cink (USA), JT Poston (USA), Trey Mullinax (USA)

1315 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Harris English (USA), Andrew Putnam (USA)

1326 Scott Stallings (USA), Jordan Smith (Eng), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

1337 Ernie Els (RSA), Kurt Kitayama (USA), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

1348 Sam Burns (USA), Sepp Straka (Aut), Chris Kirk (USA)

1404 Jordan Spieth (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jason Day (Aus)

1415 Padraig Harrington (Ire), Seamus Power (Ire), Talor Gooch (USA)

1426 KH Lee (Kor), Davis Riley (USA), Taiga Semikawa (Jpn)

1437 Patrick Cantlay (USA), Brooks Koepka (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1448 Scottie Scheffler (USA), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus)

1459 Cameron Smith (Aus), Xander Schauffele (USA), Wyndham Clark (USA)

1510 Shane Lowry (Ire), Rickie Fowler (USA), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1521 Cameron Young (USA), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

1532 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Bio Kim (Kor), Kazuki Yasumori (Jpn)

1543 Dan Bradbury (Eng), Oliver Farr (Wal), Haydn Barron (Aus)

1554 Marcel Siem (Ger), Martin Rohwer (RSA), Tiger Christensen (a) (Ger)

1605 Lee Hodges (USA), Antoine Rozner (Fra), Richard Bland (Eng)

1616 Yannik Paul (Ger), Sami Valimaki (Fin), Laurie Canter (Eng)