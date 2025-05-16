PGA Championship leaderboard LIVE: Latest scores as Rory McIlroy bids to revive hopes in round two
Rory McIlroy must shoot a low score to fight back into contention after a three-over-par 74 in the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow
Masters champion Rory McIlroy faces an uphill battle to claim back-to-back major titles after an error-strewn opening round in the 107th US PGA Championship.
McIlroy struggled to a three-over-par 74 to trail Jhonattan Vegas by a daunting 10 shots, Vegas finishing his round shortly before 8pm with five birdies in the last six holes to become the first Venezuelan player to lead a major.
Vegas enjoyed a two-shot lead over Australia's Cam Davis and North Carolina native Ryan Gerard, with Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald another stroke back alongside Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox, Alex Smalley and Stephan Jaeger.
England's Matt Fitzpatrick and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre were another stroke back on three under, alongside US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Tyrrell Hatton.
Follow all of the latest from round two of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow with our live blog below.
PGA Championship 2025 tee times and schedule for round 2
McIlroy's play-off victory over Justin Rose at Augusta National in April had made him just the sixth male golfer to complete a career grand slam and gave him a fifth major title, one behind Sir Nick Faldo.
The world number two was also strongly fancied to equal Faldo's tally at the first opportunity at Quail Hollow, a venue where he won his first PGA Tour title in 2010 and has since claimed three more victories, including last year.
However, McIlroy, who hit just three fairways in regulation, was fortunate not to find the water with a number of pulled tee shots and unsurprisingly did not speak to the media before heading straight to the range after his round.
Here are the tee times for round two.
PGA Championship: Round 2 tee times and schedule
Luke Donald reflects on round one
“67 on a course that’s probably not suited to my game is pretty good. My putter felt good and the hole just seemed a little bigger today, which is a pretty nice feeling in golf.”
PGA Championship 2025
