Independent
BulletinTrump latest
PGA Championship leaderboard LIVE: Latest scores as Rory McIlroy bids to revive hopes in round two

Rory McIlroy must shoot a low score to fight back into contention after a three-over-par 74 in the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow

Lawrence Ostlere
Friday 16 May 2025 11:08 BST
A tricky day for Rory McIlroy off the tee
A tricky day for Rory McIlroy off the tee (Getty Images)

Masters champion Rory McIlroy faces an uphill battle to claim back-to-back major titles after an error-strewn opening round in the 107th US PGA Championship.

McIlroy struggled to a three-over-par 74 to trail Jhonattan Vegas by a daunting 10 shots, Vegas finishing his round shortly before 8pm with five birdies in the last six holes to become the first Venezuelan player to lead a major.

Vegas enjoyed a two-shot lead over Australia's Cam Davis and North Carolina native Ryan Gerard, with Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald another stroke back alongside Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox, Alex Smalley and Stephan Jaeger.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre were another stroke back on three under, alongside US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Tyrrell Hatton.

Follow all of the latest from round two of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow with our live blog below.

PGA Championship 2025 tee times and schedule for round 2

Here are the tee times for round two.

PGA Championship: Round 2 tee times and schedule

Everything you need to know about the second round of the PGA Championship in North Carolina
Lawrence Ostlere16 May 2025 11:08

Luke Donald reflects on round one

“67 on a course that’s probably not suited to my game is pretty good. My putter felt good and the hole just seemed a little bigger today, which is a pretty nice feeling in golf.”

Lawrence Ostlere16 May 2025 11:02

PGA Championship 2025

Hello and welcome along to live coverage of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Lawrence Ostlere15 May 2025 19:58

