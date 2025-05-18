Scottie Scheffler plays an iron shot on the 12th hole ( Getty Images )

Scottie Scheffler is in position to clinch the third major title of his career after dominating the back nine at Quail Hollow on Saturday to open up a three-shot lead.

The world No 1 picked up five shots in the final five holes, making a mockery of the notorious last three known as the Green Mile. Scheffler produced a stunning eagle on 14 followed by birdies on 16, 17 and 18 to leave himself on the brink of a first PGA Championship title.

But there is plenty of quality and experience in the chasing pack, with Sweden’s Alex Noren three shots behind and Americans JT Poston and Davis Riley a futher shot adrift on seven under par. Jon Rahm lurks on six under, while Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Fitzpatrick begin this final round on five under.

Follow all the latest action from the PGA Championship third round below.