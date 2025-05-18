Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

PGA Championship leaderboard LIVE: Scottie Scheffler takes three-shot lead into final round at Quail Hollow

The world No 1 turned the screw at the end of the third round and leads the PGA Championship by three strokes

Lawrence Ostlere
Sunday 18 May 2025 12:00 BST
Scottie Scheffler plays an iron shot on the 12th hole
Scottie Scheffler plays an iron shot on the 12th hole (Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler is in position to clinch the third major title of his career after dominating the back nine at Quail Hollow on Saturday to open up a three-shot lead.

The world No 1 picked up five shots in the final five holes, making a mockery of the notorious last three known as the Green Mile. Scheffler produced a stunning eagle on 14 followed by birdies on 16, 17 and 18 to leave himself on the brink of a first PGA Championship title.

But there is plenty of quality and experience in the chasing pack, with Sweden’s Alex Noren three shots behind and Americans JT Poston and Davis Riley a futher shot adrift on seven under par. Jon Rahm lurks on six under, while Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Fitzpatrick begin this final round on five under.

Follow all the latest action from the PGA Championship third round below.

Scheffler takes charge of PGA Championship

What a difference a year makes.

Twelve months after being arrested and driven off to jail in handcuffs during the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the same tournament at Quail Hollow.

Scheffler covered his last five holes in five under par to complete a superb third round of 65 and reach 11 under par, with Sweden’s Alex Noren his nearest challenger on eight under in just his second competitive start since October.

Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 12:16

PGA Championship leaderboard

Here’s how the top of the leaderboard looks after a compelling Saturday’s play:

-11 Scheffler (65)

-8 Noren (66)

-7 Riley (67), Poston (68)

-6 Rahm (67), Kim (71), Pavon (71), Vegas (73)

Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 12:02

PGA Championship 2025

Welcome along to live coverage of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Lawrence Ostlere18 May 2025 00:42

