What time does PGA Championship start today?

The PGA Championship begins on 19 May and Scottie Scheffler is the slight favourite after his stunning victory at The Masters in April.

The world No 1 described the ecstasy of winning at Augusta “fleeting” and is determined to add to his major haul after a spectacular start to the year that’s already seen him win four events.

Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are all among the favourites and in great form heading into Southern Hills.

Tiger Woods will continue his competitive return at the venue where he won in 2007 but there will be no Phil Mickelson, with the defending champion still absent from the PGA Tour following his controversial comments about Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

But when is it and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The tournament starts on 19 May and will run until 22 May.

Play will start as 2pm BST (8am in the USA) on the opening two days and will begin at 3pm at the weekend.

How to watch

Sky Sports Golf has the broadcast rights to the tournament and customers will also be able to stream it on the Sky Go app.

Coverage will begin at 1pm BST on Thursday and Friday and at 2pm on the weekend.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Odds (top ten golfers)

Scottie Scheffler - 10/1

Jon Rahm - 11/1

Justin Thomas - 12/1

Rory McIlroy - 12/1

Jordan Spieth - 14/1

Collin Morikawa - 16/1

Cameron Smith - 18/1

Patrick Cantlay - 18/1

Dustin Johnson - 20/1

Shane Lowry - 22/1