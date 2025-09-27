Rory McIlroy appears to make offensive gesture towards the crowd at Ryder Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy appeared to react to a fan at the Ryder Cup by making an offensive gesture on Day 1 at Bethpage Black.

The Northern Irishman helped inspire Europe to a 5.5-2.5 advantage after two sessions but after being heckled during his fourballs match alongside Shane Lowry, McIlroy could be seen raising a finger on his left hand as he walked off the 11th green.

McIlroy and Lowry had just gone two up against the American pair of Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay when a video circulating on social media showed him gesturing in the direction of the crowd.

There is no explanation as to what provoked the gesture, with McIlroy enduring a mixed relationship with USA fans.

Luke Donald was asked about the gesture, but revealed he was not aware that it took place, stating: “Sorry I'm not aware of that, I'm proud of the guys, how they handled the situation, tough environment out there."

Lowry was also spotted making an offensive gesture towards the crowd with supporters heard making personal insults at both players.

On the first tee as McIlroy stepped out before his foursomes match, USA supporters could be heard singing: “F*** you, Rory!”

As Day 1 developed, the New York crowd started to become more rowdy, with heckling becoming more common as Europe came under pressure in a more hostile environment than the morning foursomes.

Robert MacIntyre also had a spiky interaction with an American member of the crowd after a comment on his weight on the 17th tee.

McIlroy endured the atmosphere to record a victory with Tommy Fleetwood in the morning foursomes, dispatching Collin Morikawa and Harris English 5&4.

While McIlroy missed a putt on the 18th green to secure another victory, having allowed a 2 up lead through 11 to slip away.

McIlroy had been amicable with rival American supporters in the build-up this week.

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy helped Europe off to a superb start at the Ryder Cup ( PA Wire )

McIlroy’s wife and daughter are American and he stated that the USA is “the best country in the world”, having lived there since 2008 after becoming a full-time member on the PGA Tour.

“Everyone wanted to make it in America,” McIlroy recalled a day out from the first day of the Ryder Cup. “It's the land of opportunity. And I still believe it's the best country in the world, and if you come here and work hard and dedicate yourself, you can be or do whatever you want.

open image in gallery Shane Lowry of Team Europe hugs teammate Rory McIlroy as they talk to Captain Luke Donald of Team Europe ( Getty Images )

“I am unbelievably grateful and lucky that I got to come to America early on. I think success is celebrated here. I think there's a wonderful sense of work ethic. And yeah, I live here.

“My wife is American. My daughter is American. I have a lot of affinity towards this country, and I think everyone that lives here should have that same affinity because it is, it's a wonderful -- it is a wonderful place.”