Rory McIlroy highlights Troon ‘surprise’ that leaves Open dreams in tatters

Rory McIlroy had a first round to forget at The Open, dropping several shots in tricky weather conditions at Royal Troon.

He made a double bogey at the Postage Stamp eighth hole and his chances of winning The Open now appear slim at best. Only two of the last nine winners of the tournament have carded a double bogey during the week.

McIlroy was five over par after the bogey and looked visibly frustrated following two attempts to get out of a particularly difficult bunker.

“I felt like I did okay for the first part of the round but then I missed the green at the Postage Stamp and made a double,” he said.

“But I still felt like I was in reasonable enough shape being a double over through nine, thinking that I could maybe get those couple of shots back.

“I was actually surprised how difficult the back nine played. I felt we were going to get it a little bit easier than we did, but the course was playing tough and the conditions are very difficult with a wind we haven’t seen so far this week.

“When that happens you play your practice rounds and have a strategy that you think is going to get round the golf course, but then when you get a wind you haven’t played in it starts to present different options.”

McIlroy’s 78 on Thursday was his highest score in a major since he finished on 79 at Royal Portrush in the 2019 Open, as per golf data journalist Justin Ray.