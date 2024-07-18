The Open TV Channel: How to watch golf major at Troon and latest odds

Support truly

The 152nd edition of The Open returns to Royal Troon as the Ayrshire course hosts the major for a tenth time.

Eight years on since a memorable final-round duel between Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson, the world’s best golfers again descend on a picturesque patch of Scottish coastline for the most famous links test in the sport.

As ever, Rory McIlroy will be in the spotlight at the final major of the men’s golfing year after the Northern Irishman’s near miss at the US Open continued his long drought.

Bryson DeChambeau’s win at Pinehurst means that six different Americans have won the last six majors, including Brian Harman, who defends his title after a surprise triumph at Hoylake last year.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is The Open?

The 152nd Open Championship takes place at Royal Troon Golf Club in South Ayrshire, Scotland between Thursday 18 July and Sunday 21 July.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch every round live on Sky Sports Golf, with live stream coverage available to subscribers on Sky Go.

The broadcaster’s TV schedule is as follows (all times BST):

Thursday 18 July: 6.30am-9pm

Friday 19 July: 6.30am-9pm

Saturday 20 July: 11am-8pm

Sunday 21 July: 10am-7pm

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Odds

Scottie Scheffler 5/1

Rory McIlroy 7/1

Xander Schauffele 11/1

Ludvig Aberg 12/1

Collin Morikawa 14/1

Bryson DeChambeau 14/1

Tommy Fleetwood 20/1

Tyrrell Hatton 22/1

Jon Rahm 22/1

Viktor Hovland 22/1

Robert McIntyre 25/1

Shane Lowry 28/1

Brooks Koepka 33/1

All others 40/1 or more

