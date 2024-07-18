( AP )

The final major of the year begins this week with the running of the 152nd Open Championship. The tournament is being held at Royal Troon in Scotland, eight years after a memorable final-round duel between Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson captured the excitement of the crowds the last time it was held here.

Brian Harman returns as defending champion following a surprisingly dominant six-shot victory at Royal Liverpool last year, with the American now having the chance to become the first player since Padraig Harrington to win back-to-back editions of The Open.

World No 1 and two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is the pre-tournament favourite. He plays his first competition since his Travelers Championship victory last month and is chasing a seventh win in 11 starts. Rory McIlroy leads the British hopes after a near-miss in the US Open and insists he is ‘closer than ever’ to a fifth major title.

The last six men’s majors have all been won by Americans, with PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele and US Open victor Bryson DeChambeau also in the mix.

