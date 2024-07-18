The Open 2024 LIVE: First round golf leaderboard as Brian Harman looks to defend title
The 152nd Open Championship gets underway at Royal Troon in Ayershire
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
The final major of the year begins this week with the running of the 152nd Open Championship. The tournament is being held at Royal Troon in Scotland, eight years after a memorable final-round duel between Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson captured the excitement of the crowds the last time it was held here.
Brian Harman returns as defending champion following a surprisingly dominant six-shot victory at Royal Liverpool last year, with the American now having the chance to become the first player since Padraig Harrington to win back-to-back editions of The Open.
World No 1 and two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is the pre-tournament favourite. He plays his first competition since his Travelers Championship victory last month and is chasing a seventh win in 11 starts. Rory McIlroy leads the British hopes after a near-miss in the US Open and insists he is ‘closer than ever’ to a fifth major title.
The last six men’s majors have all been won by Americans, with PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele and US Open victor Bryson DeChambeau also in the mix.
Follow live coverage of the 152nd Open Championship below:
Latest odds ahead of The Open
Here are the latest betting odds ahead of the start of The Open. World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is the current favourite with Rory McIlroy also backed to end his major trophy drought:
Scottie Scheffler 5/1
Rory McIlroy 7/1
Xander Schauffele 11/1
Ludvig Aberg 12/1
Collin Morikawa 14/1
Bryson DeChambeau 14/1
Tommy Fleetwood 20/1
Tyrrell Hatton 22/1
Jon Rahm 22/1
Viktor Hovland 22/1
Robert McIntyre 25/1
Shane Lowry 28/1
Brooks Koepka 33/1
All others 40/1 or more
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch every round live on Sky Sports Golf, with live stream coverage available to subscribers on Sky Go.
The broadcaster’s TV schedule is as follows (all times BST):
Thursday 18 July: 6.30am-9pm
Friday 19 July: 6.30am-9pm
Saturday 20 July: 11am-8pm
Sunday 21 July: 10am-7pm
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
When is The Open?
The 152nd Open Championship takes place at Royal Troon Golf Club in South Ayrshire, Scotland between Thursday 18 July and Sunday 21 July.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the 152nd Open Championship. The final major of the year begins this morning at Royal Troon in Ayrshire, Scotland.
Defending champion Brian Harman is hoping to win back-to-back titles and receive a warmer welcome from the crowds than last year while newly crowned Scottish Open winner, Robert MacIntyre, will fancy his chances after his victory at The Renaissance Club last week.
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are all being backed to make an impressive but this links course is tricky and testing with a strong opening round crucial to set players up for a weekend push.
The first groups tee off at 6.35am and we’ll have all the latest updates throughout the opening round.
The Open 2024
Follow all the action from The Open live with The Independent.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments