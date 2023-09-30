Patrick Cantlay responds to speculation over Team USA divide at Ryder Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Patrick Cantlay has dismissed speculation surrounding a Team USA split at the Ryder Cup.

The American, playing alongside Wyndham Clark, made three birdies in the final three holes to take down Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick to cut Europe’s lead to 11.5-5.5.

A report on Day 2 at Marco Simone Golf Club suggested a potential divide in Zach Johnson’s team, with Cantlay thought to disagree with the lack of prize money for players in the event.

“It’s not about that,” Cantlay said when asked if he thought players should be paid at the Ryder Cup. “It’s just about Team USA and representing our country.”

Cantlay’s teammates echoed his views, with Brian Harman laughing off speculation surrounding a possible statement from Cantlay due to his decision to not wear a Team USA cap.

“You don’t quit do you,” Harman says. “It’s been the most fun we’ve ever had, whatever happens tomorrow, love you boys.”

Cantlay responded: “Same, we’ve got along great. I tried to enjoy it all day, use it as energy.”

Wyndham Clark then added: “I think you’re putting too much into the hat.”