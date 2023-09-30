Ryder Cup 2023: Do Europe and USA players receive prize money?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Ryder Cup is the third-most followed sporting event in the world after the Fifa World Cup and Olympics with Rome delivering its latest chapter.

Europe have a commanding lead heading into Day 2 against Team USA, with Luke Donald outperforming Zach Johnson as captain and selecting the right pairings at Marco Simone Golf Club.

Jon Rahm performed more heroics with a sensational eagle on the 18th to deny Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.

The United States had little to cheer, although Justin Thomas justified his selection as a wildcard with a fighting display to earn a half point in the fourballs alongside a struggling Jordan Spieth.

Officially there is no prize money on offer, yet a number of incentives, including an increased profile to profit from sponsorship opportunities, bring added motivation beyond sporting pride and writing your name into the history books as a winner of the iconic Ryder Cup trophy itself.

USA

Regardless of the result, the PGA of America awards all 12 players a sum of £163,000 ($200,000) with the money split up and then donated to various organizations, causes and charities.

Team USA can choose where half of the money goes, selecting an organization, while the remaining £80,000 ($100,000) is usually donated to a golfing initiative or educational charity linked to the PGA of America.

In 2021, golf youth charities such as Drive, Chip, & Putt Championship, the PGA Junior League Golf and the Boys & Girls Club of America all benefited.

Europe

Team Europe benefit from a tradition originating in 1983 when Tony Jacklin, who won four times on the PGA Tour, captained Europe, who recieved a unique gift.

Captain Thomas Bjorn presented a personalised Rolex watch to each member of the 2018 team, who won in sensational fashion at Le Golf National.

In 2018, Jim Furyk gifted the European players with a bespoke decanter, signaling the sportsmanship and respect the Ryder Cup aims to stand for.