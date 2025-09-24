Ryder Cup 2025: Which celebrities are playing in the All-Star Match?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryder Cup festivities are getting underway at Bethpage Black as a host of familiar faces from the USA and Europe are pitted against each other in the celebrity All-Star Match.

The event features two teams of eight, with American celebrities squaring off against their European counterparts.

The teams will then compete in a two-man scramble format across 10 holes of the famed New York course. One point will be scored if your pair wins a hole, while a tie will result in ½ point for each team.

A trophy presentation will immediately follow play on the 18th green, where one team of celebrities will set the standard for their golfing compatriots to follow suit.

Here’s a rundown of the celebrities competing in the 2025 Ryder Cup All-Star Match:

Who is on Team USA?

Kane Brown

Brown is a country singer from Chattanooga, Tennessee, who rose to fame a releasing a self-titled debut album in 2016 which went on to go double-platinum. He became the first Black artist to sell out iconic Boston Red Sox stadium Fenway Park and is also recognised for his philanthropy.

Bobby Flay

Flay is a renowned American chef and television personality from New York who first gained fame on the Food Network. He is the owner and executive chef of numerous restaurants, with his flagship establishment being Mesa Grill.

Colin Jost

Best known for his role on “Saturday Night Live” (SNL), Jost is a performer, comedian and writer from New York. He is renowned for his double act with Michael Che and has received 18 Emmy nominations for his work. He is married to movie star Scarlett Johansson.

open image in gallery Colin Jost in action at Bethpage Black ( Getty Images )

Noah Kahan

Kahan is a critically-acclaimed singer and songwriter from Vermont. He has two Grammy nominations under his belt and has exploded into the global mainstream, collaborating with the likes of Post Malone, Sam Fender and Gracie Abrams.

Miranda Lambert

Lambert is a country singer from Texas who first catapulted to fame after finishing third on the television show "Nashville Star" in 2003. She has received numerous accolades, among which include multiple Grammy Awards.

Eli Manning

Manning is a legend of New York thanks to his football exploits. He led the New York Giants to Super Bowl wins over the New England Patriots in both 2008 and 2012, earning Super Bowl MVP honors each time. In his franchise-record 16 years and 248 regular-season and post-season games, Manning holds most of the Giants’ significant passing records. When he bid farewell to the sport, the Louisiana-born quarterback had his famous No 10 shirt retired as well.

open image in gallery Eli Manning plays his second tee-shot for Team USA ( Getty Images )

John McEnroe

McEnroe is an icon of tennis, winning seven grand slams across a glittering career. The 66-year-old is among the most skilled to have ever played the sport, while also remembered for his sharp tongue. He remains a staple of the game and is a commentator and pundit for the BBC at Wimbledon.

Michael Strahan

Following an illustrious NFL career that saw him inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Texas-born Strahan is now a notable television personality. He co-anchors ABC’s “Good Morning America”, serves as an analyst for "Fox NFL Sunday", headlines the Thursday Night Football Pregame Show and hosts ABC's "The $100,000 Pyramid”.

Who is on Team Europe?

Jose Andres

Andres is a renowned chef, humanitarian and Emmy-winning television personality who has twice been named in Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People”. He is a naturalised citizen of the United States but was born in Spain.

Brooklyn Beckham

Beckham is the oldest son of legendary former Manchester United, Real Madrid and England midfielder David Beckham and pop star turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham. He is a former model and former photographer, more recently trying his hand at becoming a food influencer.

open image in gallery Brooklyn Beckham with has caddie at Bethpage Black ( Getty Images )

Tom Felton

Felton is an English actor best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” film series. In November, Felton will return as Malfoy for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway for 19 weeks.

Oliver Phelps

Phelps will join his former “Harry Potter” co-star on Bethpage Black, with the English actor similarly most famed for his role in the film series. Oliver, who played George Weasley, is the older of the Phelps twins; his real-life brother James played his film brother Fred Weasley.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Zeta-Jones is an acclaimed Welsh across, who gained worldwide recognition for her Oscar-winning role as Velma Kelly in "Chicago" in 2002. She also won a Tony Award in 2010 for her role in the Broadway revival of "A Little Night Music". Zeta-Jones was recognised for her career when honoured with a CBE in 2011 at Buckingham Palace.

open image in gallery Catherine Zeta-Jones swinging her driver at Bethpage Black ( Getty Images )

Pau Gasol

Gasol is a name familiar to Americans as a famed former basketballer, earning two NBA championships with the LA Lakers along with three Olympic medals with the Spanish national team.

Toni Kukoc

Kukoc is also a former basketballer and was among the first wave of European players to make a real impact on the NBA. He won three championships with the Chicago Bulls and earned the 1996 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Teemu Selanne

Known as the “Finnish Flash”, Sellane enjoyed an illustrious 21-season NHL career as he dazzled the hockey world with his speed and scoring ability. He also represented Finland in six Olympic Games, winning four medals.