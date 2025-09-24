Ryder Cup 2025 live: Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau ignite rivalry before opening ceremony at Bethpage

Ryder Cups help define careers - US captain Bradley

The Ryder Cup 2025 is just days away now with both sets of players familiarising themselves with a course known as ‘The Beast’ at Bethpage with the USA desperate to defeat Europe and reclaim the cup.

Luke Donald’s side appear well-drilled and relaxed in pursuit of a rare away victory, with the challenge of suppressing an expected raucous New York crowd over the three days of play.

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, both due to speak on Wednesday, have fired shots at each other in the build-up, and could collide in a mouthwatering rivalry that could define this year’s tournament.

The traditional opening ceremony will take place a day earlier, on Wednesday afternoon, due to the forecast of inclement weather on Thursday, though Donald and American captain Keegan Bradley will still pick the Friday morning pairings on Thursday afternoon.

Follow all the build-up to Friday’s first matches, plus this evening’s opening ceremony below