Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will take on Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas in a blockbuster first match of the Ryder Cup 2025 at Bethpage Black.

Just like in Rome, The Spaniard and Englishman, who became affectionately known as ‘Team Angry’, will lead out Team Europe.

In a change from Rome, Donald has separated Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland, with the Swede partnering Matt Fitzpatrick in the second match against world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

There is a reunion for famed pairing ‘Fleetwood Mac’ as Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy join forces and head out in the third match of the session to take on Collin Morikawa and Harris English.

While Hovland will link up in a new partnership with Bob MacIntyre in the final match of the session against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

“These guys have had a lot of success together,” Donald said. “Jon is 4-0 in foursomes, with Tyrrell, 2-0 from two years ago, they know how to win, they're a strong partnership and get along well.”

Bradley then confirmed why he decided to send out DeChambeau in the first match with Thomas: “We wanted to send out a fiery group for our fans, who have been waiting 15 years, Bryson relishes these opportunities, you hear in basketball, who wants the ball for the last shot? He’s one of those guys.”

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy talks with Tommy Fleetwood during practice for Team Europe ( Getty Images )

Once the foursomes are complete, there is the expected arrival of President Donald Trump, with heightened security measures in the Bethpage area.

It will be a quick turnaround into the fourballs, with the first match of the session on Friday afternoon beginning at 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST).

The pairings for the Friday fourballs will be announced at 11:40am ET (4:40pm BST).

open image in gallery Justin Thomas of Team United States looks on while playing a practice round with teammate Bryson DeChambeau ( Getty Images )

Ryder Cup 2025 schedule

Days 1: Friday 26 September

Four foursome (alternate shot) matches

(Ryder Cup records in brackets)

7:10am ET (12:10pm BST) - Match 1: Bryson DeChambeau (2-3-1)/Justin Thomas (7-4-2) vs Jon Rahm (6-3-3)/Tyrrell Hatton (5-4-2)

7:26am ET (12:26pm BST) - Match 2: Scottie Scheffler (2-2-3)/Russell Henley (rookie) v Ludvig Aberg (2-2-0)/Matt Fitzpatrick (1-7-0)

7:42am ET (12:42pm BST) - Match 3: Collin Morikawa (4-3-1)/Harris English (1-2-0) v Rory McIlroy (16-13-4)/Tommy Fleetwood (7-3-2)

7:58am ET (12:58pm BST) - Match 4: Xander Schauffele (4-4-0)/Patrick Cantlay (5-2-1) v Bob MacIntyre (2-0-1)/Viktor Hovland (3-4-3)

Four fourball (better ball) matches

12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST) - Match 1

12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST) - Match 2

12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST) - Match 3

1:13pm ET (6:13pm BST) - Match 4

Day 2: Saturday 27 September

Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning: 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST), 7:26am ET (12:26pm BST), 7:42am ET (12:42pm BST), 7:58am ET (12:58pm BST).

Four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon: 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST), 12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST), 12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST), 1:13pm (6:13pm BST).

Day 3: Sunday 28 September

12 singles matches: Starting from 12:02pm ET (5:02pm BST) to 2:03pm ET (6:03pm BST).

Times: ET/BST