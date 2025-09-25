Ryder Cup 2025 live: Friday pairings to be announced as Rory McIlroy responds to Bryson DeChambeau

USA! Europe! Ryder Cup fans have their say on who will achieve ultimate glory at Bethpage Black

The Ryder Cup 2025 is just 24 hours away from starting with the course known as ‘The Beast’ at Bethpage set to challenge both the USA and Europe over three fiercely-contested days of golf.

After passionate speeches at the opening ceremony, captains Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley will reveal the opening four pairings for the Friday morning foursomes in one of the most anticipated days in golf.

One of the decisive factors will be the challenge of suppressing an expected raucous New York crowd, with Collin Morikawa making a plea for “chaos” to swing momentum to the home team.

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will both speak on Thursday, having fired shots at each other in the build-up, and could collide on Friday in the latest chapter to a compelling rivalry.

Follow all the build-up to Friday’s first matches, and the pairings announcement below: