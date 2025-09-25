Ryder Cup 2025 live: Friday pairings to be announced as Rory McIlroy responds to Bryson DeChambeau
Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley will reveal the pairings for the opening morning of the Ryder Cup
The Ryder Cup 2025 is just 24 hours away from starting with the course known as ‘The Beast’ at Bethpage set to challenge both the USA and Europe over three fiercely-contested days of golf.
After passionate speeches at the opening ceremony, captains Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley will reveal the opening four pairings for the Friday morning foursomes in one of the most anticipated days in golf.
One of the decisive factors will be the challenge of suppressing an expected raucous New York crowd, with Collin Morikawa making a plea for “chaos” to swing momentum to the home team.
Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will both speak on Thursday, having fired shots at each other in the build-up, and could collide on Friday in the latest chapter to a compelling rivalry.
Follow all the build-up to Friday’s first matches, and the pairings announcement below:
Collin Morikawa’s passionate Ryder Cup plea hands Europe ominous reminder of test ahead
Sam Burns reached over the fence at the Bethpage driving range and handed over a Callaway nine iron to a young fan. His generous act, bettering teammate Xander Schauffele’s signed glove moments before, underlined the mood days out from the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Team USA has been on a charm offensive, soaking in the adulation from kids on the property, signing hundreds of autographs and giving back, that despite the controversy surrounding a new $200,000 stipend per player, in a first for the event with players compensated for their play.
But forgotten in this gentle and jovial build-up is the inevitable storm brewing, not just the inclement weather forcing the opening ceremony to take place on Wednesday evening, instead of the traditional slot on the eve of day one, either.
Luke Donald aims fresh dig at USA over being paid at Ryder Cup
Luke Donald has aimed another shot at Team USA over their decision to be paid at the Ryder Cup 2025 by emphasising how Team Europe are “fuelled by something money cannot buy”.
The United States players will be compensated for the first time ever in the biennial contest at Bethpage Black in New York.
But after Europe’s players snubbed the chance to be paid too, Donald opted to take a swipe at their rivals during the opening ceremony.
“The Ryder Cup means so much to each and everyone of us,” said European captain Donald in his speech at Wednesday’s opening ceremony. “It is unlike anything else in our sport.
Luke Donald aims fresh dig at USA over being paid at Ryder Cup 2025
Ryder Cup pairings set to be announced at Bethpage
Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s coverage of the Ryder Cup 2025 on what promises to be a wet and miserable day at Bethpage, New York.
Heavy rain is forecasted throughout Thursday, which caused the opening ceremony to be moved forward by 24 hours.
But Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald will announce their pairings still at 4pm ET (9pm BST) ahead of Friday morning’s foursomes.
We’ll also hear from a number of Europe and USA players, including Rory McIlroy and Bryson De Chambeau.
European star Ludvig Aberg yet to embrace Viktor Hovland’s passion for UFOs
Ludvig Aberg would relish the chance to link up with Viktor Hovland again at the Ryder Cup – but is yet to embrace his passion for UFO-spotting.
The two Scandinavians combined to devastating effect in Rome two years ago, most notably when they crushed world number one Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka nine and seven in foursomes.
Aberg, 25, had only turned professional three months before the event but, such was his impact, he was fast-tracked into Luke Donald’s side and immediately found a kindred spirit in Norwegian Hovland.
The Swede said: “We’re good friends. We speak the same language, we come from a very similar background. Obviously Norway and Sweden are very close in terms of the cultural environment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments