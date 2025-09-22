Seve Ballesteros ‘would turn in his grave’ if Ryder Cup players get paid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Laura Davies has claimed that Seve Ballesteros “would turn in his grave” if European players got paid for competing in the Ryder Cup, as the United States stars are set to earn a fee for the first time at Bethpage Black this week.

Traditionally, there has been no prize money for winning the Ryder Cup and no appearance fees for the players but this became a bone of contention during the last edition in Rome two years ago.

Patrick Cantlay refused to wear his Team USA cap, allegedly in protest at players not getting paid to play, as confirmed by inside reporting at the event. Cantlay later denied these reports, weakly claiming that the hats were too small for his head, and European fans then relentlessly taunted him by waving their hats at him. It ultimately led to a heated confrontation between Rory McIlroy and Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava in the car park.

For this week’s Ryder Cup in New York, American players will now be paid for the first time, with the PGA of America announcing that they will give their 12-man team $500,000 (£395,000) each, with $300,000 (£237,000) going to a charity or charities of the player's choice.

The remaining $200,000 (£158,000) has been labelled a "stipend" for the players and a the PGA of America have since insisted that no player demanded payment.

This move has not gone down well with the European camp, who are traditionally seen as having a greater team spirit and camaraderie than their American counterparts, which allows them to punch above their weight as a team.

McIlroy had previously voiced his displeasure at the move, saying: "I personally would pay for the privilege to play in the Ryder Cup. I have come a long way in this, especially with the Olympics, but the two purest forms of competition in our game right now are the Ryder Cup and Olympics, partly because of the purity of no money being involved."

And Team Europe captain Luke Donald has predicted that players being paid could see American fans at Bethpage Black turning on Team USA if things don’t go well.

“That could happen,” admitted Donald when asked if the atmosphere could turn sour. “We all know how high the ticket prices are, and it's going to be an expensive trip out for a family of four. If the US players are getting paid a stipend, or whatever it is, and they aren't performing, the New Yorkers could make them know about it.”

Now esteemed golf pundit Davies, who is the highest points scorer in Solheim Cup history and won four majors during her own storied playing career on the women’s tour, has waded into the controversy, claiming that Ryder Cup icon Ballesteros would also despise the concept.

Speaking exclusively to BetMGM, Davies said: “It’s ridiculous that the Americans want to get paid to play. My understanding is the majority of the money they are earning is going to charity and I would be shocked if they don’t give it all.

“If that’s the case or not, it seems they want to make a point and it doesn’t sit right with me. Demanding to be paid to play in the Ryder Cup – I have absolutely no idea what they’re thinking.

“The Europeans wouldn’t do it in a million years. Seve [Ballesteros] would turn in his grave if he heard they were doing it – that’s how poor I think what the Americans are doing is.

“Europe has too much respect for the team and playing for the European flag to do anything like that. These golfers are getting so much money now and, for me, playing in a Ryder Cup is more than enough.”