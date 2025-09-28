Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Ryder Cup Sunday singles tee times announced as Rory McIlroy faces Scottie Scheffler

Justin Rose will kick off Europe’s bid to close out the 2025 Ryder Cup against Cameron Young

Lawrence Ostlere
at Bethpage, New York
Sunday 28 September 2025 01:22 BST
Rory McIlroy roars during Saturday's raucous fourballs
Rory McIlroy roars during Saturday's raucous fourballs (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Rory McIlroy will play Scottie Scheffler in the Sunday singles as Europe look to close out a stunning Ryder Cup triumph.

Europe will take an 11½-4½ lead into the final session after crushing victories over the United States in the first four sessions. Luke Donald’s team need only two and a half points from the 12 remaining matches to retain the trophy.

The reality that the Ryder Cup could be won before the latter matches reach the back nine means both captains have chosen to stack their star players near the top of the tee times.

Justin Rose has been sensational in his two fourball matches and will kick off Europe’s day against America’s best player at Bethpage, Cameron Young.

Tommy Fleetwood has won four points from four matches and will try to make it a clean sweep when he faces Justin Thomas in match two, before Bryson DeChambeau tries to salvage something from his record here of one win and three defeats in the third match against Matt Fitzpatrick.

Then comes the big showdown between the world’s top two ranked players, Scheffler and McIroy. Scheffler is the first player in Ryder Cup history to lose four out of four pairs matches but could save some face if he takes down Europe’s talisman.

Viktor Hovland missed out on the Saturday afternoon fourballs with a minor injury and has been stationed last in the match ups, against USA’s Harris English, who has twice been thrashed in foursomes playing alongside Collin Morikawa.

Ryder Cup 2025 – Sunday singles

USA v Europe (all times BST)

    1702: Cameron Young v Justin Rose

    1713: Justin Thomas v Tommy Fleetwood

    1724: Bryson DeChambeau v Matt Fitzpatrick

    1735: Scottie Scheffler v Rory McIlroy

    1746: Patrick Cantlay v Ludvig Aberg

    1757: Xander Schauffele v Jon Rahm

    1808: JJ Spaun v Sepp Straka

    1819: Russell Henley v Shane Lowry

    1830: Ben Griffin v Rasmus Hojgaard

    1841: Collin Morikawa v Tyrrell Hatton

    1852: Sam Burns v Robert MacIntyre

    1903: Harris English v Viktor Hovland

