Ryder Cup 2025 live: McIlroy and Lowry help Europe to brink of glory amid hostile USA crowd
Luke Donald’s Europe thrashed Keegan Bradley’s USA over two chaotic days at Bethpage Black, with 12 singles matches on Sunday
Europe stand on the brink of Ryder Cup glory over USA at Bethpage Black on Sunday after hammering Keegan Bradley’s side following a farcical day two.
With Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry subjected to abuse throughout their foursomes match against Justin Thomas and Cameron Young, with police stepping in to calm tensions.
Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and the American’s caddie also clashed later in their match, while Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick delivered one final point to ensure Luke Donald’s side went up 11.5-4.5 and now only need 2.5 points to retain the cup.
McIlroy will battle Scottie Scheffler in the headline singles match, with the world No1 going down 0-4 for the first time ever in the 28-point system era. While Tommy Fleetwood could clinch a historic 5-0 run if he defeats Justin Thomas, while Cameron Young and Justin Rose go out first at 12:02pm ET (5:02pm BST).
Follow all the latest Ryder Cup updates, scores and analysis ahead of a busy Sunday with 12 singles matches:
Europe on the brink of glory
Blimey, what a Saturday that was for Team Europe. They are on the brink of not just winning an away Ryder Cup for the first time since 2012, but embarrassing the United States.
They lead 11½ - 4½ and need just 2½ points to retain or three to win outright. A reminder that there are 12 points up for grabs today. The Americans are finished. Surely...
Ryder Cup 2025 - Sunday singles
Good morning and welcome to Independent Sport’s Ryder Cup 2025 Sunday singles coverage.
Europe require just 2.5 points to retain the cup over a dysfunctional USA side, with a 11.5-4.5 lead.
It was a chaotic, farcical and nonsensical day at Bethpage Black on Saturday, with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry rallying from disgraceful scenes to down Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.
And the New Yorker returns to face Justin Rose in the first of 12 singles matches from 5:02pm BST.
Follow for all the latest updates, analysis and reaction with Luke Donald’s side set to confirm a thumping victory.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments