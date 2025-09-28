Ryder Cup 2025 live: McIlroy and Lowry help Europe to brink of glory amid hostile USA crowd

Rory McIlroy tells Ryder Cup crowd to Shut the f**k up

Europe stand on the brink of Ryder Cup glory over USA at Bethpage Black on Sunday after hammering Keegan Bradley’s side following a farcical day two.

With Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry subjected to abuse throughout their foursomes match against Justin Thomas and Cameron Young, with police stepping in to calm tensions.

Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and the American’s caddie also clashed later in their match, while Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick delivered one final point to ensure Luke Donald’s side went up 11.5-4.5 and now only need 2.5 points to retain the cup.

McIlroy will battle Scottie Scheffler in the headline singles match, with the world No1 going down 0-4 for the first time ever in the 28-point system era. While Tommy Fleetwood could clinch a historic 5-0 run if he defeats Justin Thomas, while Cameron Young and Justin Rose go out first at 12:02pm ET (5:02pm BST).

Follow all the latest Ryder Cup updates, scores and analysis ahead of a busy Sunday with 12 singles matches: