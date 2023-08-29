Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE: US team announcement as Justin Thomas selected as wildcard pick

US captain Zach Johnson has his eyes on Ryder Cup glory (AP)

The United States team for the 2023 Ryder Cup is set to be completed as captain Zach Johnson reveals his six wildcard picks.

This year’s edition of the biennial event will be hosted by the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy over three days from 29 September.

The six automatic spots in Johnson’s selection have been filled by Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele, leaving the first-time captain with six picks to make. Justin Thomas is expected to make the cut despite the two-time major winner’s poor form this year, while Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa are also strong contenders for inclusion.

And despite his defection to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, Brooks Koepka is set to play in Rome after winning the USPGA Championship earlier this year.

Follow all of the latest updates as Johnson reveals his six selections below: