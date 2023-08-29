Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE: US team announcement as Justin Thomas selected as wildcard pick
Brooks Koepka is also expected to make the cut when US captain Zach Johnson announces his Ryder Cup team
The United States team for the 2023 Ryder Cup is set to be completed as captain Zach Johnson reveals his six wildcard picks.
This year’s edition of the biennial event will be hosted by the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy over three days from 29 September.
The six automatic spots in Johnson’s selection have been filled by Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele, leaving the first-time captain with six picks to make. Justin Thomas is expected to make the cut despite the two-time major winner’s poor form this year, while Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa are also strong contenders for inclusion.
And despite his defection to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, Brooks Koepka is set to play in Rome after winning the USPGA Championship earlier this year.
“A lot of positive memories,” Morikawa reflects having secured the Ryder Cup on debut two years ago. “There’s nothing like it: when you are playing for something else, for your country with the red, white and blue on, it really pulls something out of you.
“I think we are all excited knowing the history, knowing the task. We all want to win - the history is all in the past and we want to create new history for us as a US side. It’s another golf tournament and we are going to do our best.”
Zach Johnson also gives Collin Morikawa a wildcard
“He was a Ryder Cup rookie at Whistling Straits with two majors already under his belt, which is normal. A great young talent, a ball striking machine. Consistent would be the word that comes to my mind. He’s a really strong fit for Marco Simone and what we feel the course will demand.”
And Brooks Koepka, who has not lost a singles match at the Ryder Cup, says of his strong event record...
”I think it is because you are playing for something bigger than yourself. You don’t want to let the other guys on the team down. It’s a fun event. The most nervous I’ve ever been at a golf tournament is teeing it up at a Ryder Cup.
“The last few years have been a lot but, at the same time, that’s what I’ve been grinding for, just for this moment. I’m looking forward to it - we’ve got a great group of guys, a great captain, great assistants. It’s going to be a fun week.”
Brooks Koepka earns a fourth Ryder Cup appearance
“What a performance at Oak Hill in May,” Zach Johnson says of his sole LIV representative. “Five time major champion, three time PGA Champion, he’s built, in my mind, for the biggest of stages - and there’s no bigger stage in my mind than the Ryder Cup.
“I know his buddies want him on the team. Guys want to play with him, that’s evident, and I’m excited to have him go to Marco Simone on what will be the biggest stage in golf.”
Rickie Fowler reacts to his fifth Ryder Cup selection after missing out last time around
Rickie Fowler has a Ryder Cup behind him, with the American preparing for a fifth participation. “It’s already coming together. A lot of us are really close, a few of us live close together in south Florida. It’s just a great group and I’m excited that I’ve played well enough to give myself this opportunity.
“For this part few years, not being part of teams, not really being in majors and not playing well, ultimately this was my goal at the top. I knew it was going to be a tough one to achieve. This one is super special. To get the call to be in this team is amazing.”
Zach Johnson explains Rickie Fowler’s selection.
“My boy Rick, a great 2023, a really good US Open out in LA. He’s also extremely flexible in terms of pairings and formats. Those that have been around him, he makes every team room better.”
And the Ryder Cup debutant has this to say
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say it was my number one goal,” Burns says. “When Zach gave me the call, I was just incredibly honoured. For me personally, there is no higher honour than to represent your country. I am super excited.
“I definitely dreamed of it many times. As a kid, you watch every Ryder Cup and you always have the idea in the back of your head that you want to be a part of it one day.”
Zach Johnson on the selection of Sam Burns
“Sam is a stud athlete. Won the World Golf Matchplay this year. He’s a tremendous putter, which always helps at the Ryder Cup. To say he meshes well with the other guys would be an understatement. He’s a versatile teammate, guys want to play with him.”
US captain Zach Johnson on Ryder Cup wildcard picks
“Having new blood is refreshing and energising. I’ve had many talks with our rookies already and they are excited. That excitement is attractive.”
Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka among six US wildcard picks for Ryder Cup 2023
So broadly as expected from Johnson, with Justin Thomas backed despite a tough year on the course, and Brooks Koepka the lone LIV rebel in the side after his major form made the big hitter impossible to ignore.
