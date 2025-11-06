Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood inspire each other in five-way share of Abu Dhabi lead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shane Lowry felt he and Ryder Cup team-mate Tommy Fleetwood fed off each other as the playing partners shot opening rounds of 64 to sit in a five-way tie for the lead at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Having also shot a first-round 64 in the company of Fleetwood in India last month, the Irishman was once again at his very best with the reigning FedEx Cup champion by his side.

Lowry made nine birdies and a single bogey on Thursday, while Fleetwood carded eight birdies in a spotless round to join Kazuma Kobori, Richard Sterne and Adrien Saddier on eight under par.

"It was nice," said 2019 champion Lowry, who also played with Rasmus Hojgaard in round one. "I was pretty excited when I saw the group, my pairing today, and it was nice to go out there with the boys.

"I was paired with (Fleetwood) in India the first two days and I shot 64 as well.

"So yeah, something about me and Tommy. But no, I just like playing with him, your friend, and really good player too.

"And you kind of feed off each other. It was nice."

Englishman Fleetwood, a two-time winner of this event, said: "I played well. I was very, very good off the tee and I think I made some good decisions off the tee.

"I felt very comfortable with the shots that I chose and I hit. I putted well. I think I made a big par save on the 12th and followed that with a birdie, which was I think a crucial part of the round if it's going to be a very, very good round.

"It's Thursday. You can obviously play your way out of it, you can't win it, but eight under is a really nice way to start."

Fellow Ryder Cup star Ludvig Aberg made a hole-in-one on the par-three eighth, landing his tee-shot a couple of feet from the pin before watching his ball roll into the cup for an ace.

PA