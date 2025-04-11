Veteran Rose still feels sharp as he leads Masters

Rory McIlroy will try to salvage his bid to win the Masters on a crucial Friday at Augusta National after he fell apart towards the end of his first round to leave himself an uphill climb in pursuit of a first green jacket.

Justin Rose rolled back the years on Thursday to storm into a first-round lead but McIlroy’s pursuit of his Ryder Cup teammate unravelled in extraordinary fashion with four dropped shots on his final four holes to finish seven off the pace.

Rose, who came close to winning the green jacket in 2015 and 2017, carded a remarkable first-round score of 65 to mark his 20th appearance at Augusta, leaving the 44-year-old three clear at the top of the leaderboard. Rose made eight birdies, with a dropped shot at the 18th his only bogey of the day.

Earlier, Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, made an ominous start with a calm and controlled bogey-free round of -4. But McIlroy, looking to complete a career grand slam, continued his excellent pre-tournament form as he caught the world No 1, joining him on -4 in a share of second place with four holes to play. However, McIlroy’s hopes of gaining further ground on Rose were thwarted when he found the water on the par-five 15th, with his chip across the green running over and down into Rae’s Creek. It was followed by another double bogey on the 17th as McIlroy somehow finished at even-par, and a tie for 26th.

