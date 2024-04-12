✕ Close Bubba Watson's daughter Dakota sinks putts ahead of The Masters

Bryson DeChambeau set the round one pace at The Masters as the LIV golfer topped the opening day leaderboard at Augusta National. The big-hitting DeChambeau survived blustery conditions at the first men’s major of the year to shoot an outstanding 65 at a course where he has enjoyed limited success in the past.

Leading the chasers is Scottie Scheffler, continuing his excellent form with a smooth 66 to finish six-under. The PGA Tour’s dominant player and 2022 green jacket winner had arrived at Augusta as the favourite to add a second Masters crown to his collection and produced a typically composed and confident round.

The start of play was delayed by two and a half hours after morning storms, and while the rain cleared, the wind provided challenges throughout. Soft surfaces allowed players who remained in control to score relatively freely, though, with plenty top golfers to the fore. Rory McIlroy signed for a 71 after bouncing back from a slow start, while bogeys at the last two holes left Jon Rahm, the defending champion, at one-over. The surprise of the day, though, was Danny Willett — playing his first tournament since shoulder surgery just six months ago, the 2016 Masters winner produced a lovely 68 to suggest another enjoyable weekend on the immaculate Georgia course.

Tiger Woods made a solid start after the five-time winner said that he’s targeting “one more green jacket” to take him to 16 major titles, despite the pain he faces on the vast majority of shots at Augusta. He, and a number of other players, will conclude their first round on Friday after fading light forced a curtailment to Thursday’s play.

