The Masters 2024 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates as Bryson DeChambeau sets the pace
Day two at Augusta National as Rory McIlroy tries to close the gap on DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler
Bryson DeChambeau set the round one pace at The Masters as the LIV golfer topped the opening day leaderboard at Augusta National. The big-hitting DeChambeau survived blustery conditions at the first men’s major of the year to shoot an outstanding 65 at a course where he has enjoyed limited success in the past.
Leading the chasers is Scottie Scheffler, continuing his excellent form with a smooth 66 to finish six-under. The PGA Tour’s dominant player and 2022 green jacket winner had arrived at Augusta as the favourite to add a second Masters crown to his collection and produced a typically composed and confident round.
The start of play was delayed by two and a half hours after morning storms, and while the rain cleared, the wind provided challenges throughout. Soft surfaces allowed players who remained in control to score relatively freely, though, with plenty top golfers to the fore. Rory McIlroy signed for a 71 after bouncing back from a slow start, while bogeys at the last two holes left Jon Rahm, the defending champion, at one-over. The surprise of the day, though, was Danny Willett — playing his first tournament since shoulder surgery just six months ago, the 2016 Masters winner produced a lovely 68 to suggest another enjoyable weekend on the immaculate Georgia course.
Tiger Woods made a solid start after the five-time winner said that he’s targeting “one more green jacket” to take him to 16 major titles, despite the pain he faces on the vast majority of shots at Augusta. He, and a number of other players, will conclude their first round on Friday after fading light forced a curtailment to Thursday’s play.
Follow live coverage of all of the action below. Get our tips for the winner here, and the best special bets to target here:
Masters odds
So, what do the latest odds look like after the opening day? Unsurprisingly, Scottie Scheffler still dominates with leader Bryson DeChambeau now second favourite.
To win the 2024 Masters
- Scottie Scheffler - 6/4 (was 4/1)
- Bryson DeChambeau - 11/2
- Max Homa, Rory McIlroy - 16/1
- Ludvig Aberg - 22/1
- Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann, Nicolai Hojgaard - 28/1
- Brooks Koepka, Will Zalatoris - 33/1
- Xander Schauffele - 40/1
- Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young - 50/1
- Jordan Spieth - 60/1
- Cameron Smith - 70/1
- Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay - 70/1
- Corey Conners - 80/1
- Danny Willett, Tiger Woods, Tony Finau - 90/1
- Ryan Fox, Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman, Dustin Johnson, Byeong Hun An - 100/1
Round two tee times
We’ve got the remaining first rounds to be finished going out from 12.50pm BST, then the second rounds starting at 1pm BST today. Here are some selected tee times.
Selected Masters round two tee times
(All times BST)
*Those who need to finish their first rounds will resume at 12.50pm BST
First group - 1300: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray
1448: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton
1518: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
1530: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim
1542: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala
1554: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood
1654: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olsen, Bryson DeChambeau
1748: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
1824: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
1836: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
1848: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
Final group - 1900: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith
MASTERS LEADERBOARD
Here’s how things stand at the top overnight.
-7 Bryson DeChambeau (65)
-6 Scottie Scheffler (66)
-5 Nicolai Hojgaard (15)
-4 Danny Willett (68), Max Homa (13)
-3 Ryan Fox (69), Cameron Davis (69), Tyrrell Hatton (14)
-2 Corey Conners (70), Ben An (70), Joaquin Niemann (70), Will Zalatoris (70), Patrick Reed (14), Matthieu Pavon (14), Ludvig Aberg (11), Tommy Fleetwood (10)
Bryson DeChambeau sets testing target as Scottie Scheffler leads chase at the Masters
Bryson DeChambeau beat his personal par by two shots as a relentless Scottie Scheffler made an ominous start to his bid for a second Masters title.
Almost three and a half years after claiming that Augusta National was a “par 67 for me” due to his prodigious hitting, DeChambeau carded a seven-under-par 65 on a windswept opening day which followed a lengthy weather delay.
But that was only good enough for a one-shot lead over Scheffler, the world number one and 2022 champion posting a bogey-free 66 that left playing partner Rory McIlroy trailing in his wake.
McIlroy, who is making his 10th attempt to win the Masters and complete a career grand slam, made four birdies and three bogeys in his 71, while defending champion Jon Rahm bogeyed the last two holes in a 73.
Bryson DeChambeau sets testing target as Scottie Scheffler leads chase at The Masters
The American was criticised after labelling Augusta National a ‘par 67 for me’ in 2020 but produced a fine opening round
Mixed emotions for Rory McIlroy after up-and-down opening round
Rory McIlroy had mixed emotions after carding a one-under-par 71 on a windswept opening day of The Masters.
McIlroy, carded four birdies and three bogeys in his lowest opening round since 2018, but ended the day five shots behind playing partner Scottie Scheffler and six adrift of clubhouse leader Bryson DeChambeau.
“It’s satisfying in one sense because it’s a decent start compared to the way I’ve played here recently, but I felt like it could have been two or three better,” McIlroy, who is making his 10th attempt to win a green jacket and complete the career grand slam, said.
Mixed emotions for Rory McIlroy after up-and-down opening round
The Northern Irishman carded a 71 to remain just about in touch with the leaders
The Masters 2024
Welcome to The Independent’s day two coverage of the Masters from Augusta.
A fascinating day one was initially delayed by rain but then produced all sorts of fireworks once play got underway, with Bryson DeChambeau leading after a superb seven-under round of 65 and pre-tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler only one shot back.
Can the likes of Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm close the gap today? Stick with us to find out.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies