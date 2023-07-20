The Open 2023 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates today from Royal Liverpool

✕ Close Collin Morikawa Says Creativity Crucial At Open Championship

The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool gets underway today as the world’s best golfers come together for a final chance at a major in 2023 on the unique challenge that a links course provides.

Rory McIlroy, winner at this venue in 2014, enters the tournament confident of ending his nine-year major drought and he tees off in a marquee group at on Thursday afternoon, alongside Ryder Cup teammates Justin Rose and Jon Rahm.

McIlroy denied home favourite Bob MacIntyre the Scottish Open title last week by brilliantly birdieing the final two holes in appalling conditions and that links form could see him lift the Claret Jug come Sunday.

However, there are plenty of other contenders for the Hoylake crown including world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and in-form local favourite Tommy Fleetwood, who tee off together on Thursday afternoon. Defending champion Cameron Smith won’t give up the Claret Jug without a fight, while Viktor Hovland appears to be on the brink of a first major title and five-time major winner Brooks Koepka can never be discounted.

Follow live coverage of the 151st Open Championship at Hoylake below: