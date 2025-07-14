The Open odds: Latest Open 2025 betting odds

The 2025 Open Championship begins on Thursday 17 July at Royal Portrush, as the world’s best golfers descend on this corner of Northern Ireland to contend the final major of the year.

The Open remains one of the highlights of the golfing calendar, taking place after The Masters, PGA Championship and US Open, and holds plenty of prestige as golf’s oldest tournament, dating back to 1860.

The oldest major holds as much prestige as The Masters, with the famous Claret Jug on offer for the winner. Venues around the UK and Ireland strive to host the tournament – which moves from course to course every year – with some of the prestige attached to the difficulty of winning on UK courses in occasionally tough conditions.

This page will detail The Open odds for the next edition of the tournament. We use the latest British Open betting odds from the best golf betting sites to offer readers optimum value on wagering on the 2025 edition at Royal Portrush.

Readers will find top value on The Open odds on this page, with odds updated regularly to reflect events at the competition.

All betting odds for The Open come from our recommended betting sites, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

The Open Odds: Outright Winner

Find the latest The Open odds here for the outright winner of the Claret Jug.

As the oldest major, The Open has a rich history, having first been held in Prestwick in 1860. Though the first few editions were held on the Scottish course, the event now takes place at a different UK course every year.

20th-centruy golfer Harry Vardon has the most wins in The Open, with six victories between 1896 and 1914, while Tom Watson won the tournament five times between 1975 and 1983.

Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo, Gary Player and Jack Niklaus have all won The Open on three separate occasions, with Nicklaus also holding the record for the most second-place finishes, with seven.

In more recent years, there has been no repeat Open winner since 2008, when Pádraig Harrington completed back-to-back wins with a victory at Royal Birkdale.

There has been plenty of variation in the winners too, with Xander Schauffele winning in 2024, Cameron Smith winning in 2022, Shane Lowry winning a home edition in 2019 and Francesco Molinari emerging victorious at Carnoustie in 2018.

In addition, numerous unfancied players have won the tournament, including 2023 winner Brian Harman at odds of 120/1. At the other end of the spectrum, difficult conditions can sometimes mean that pre-tournament favourites fare poorly.

The table below shows the winners from the last five editions of The Open Championship:

Year Winner Venue 2024 Xander Schauffele Royal Troon 2023 Brian Harman Royal Liverpool 2022 Cameron Smith St Andrews 2021 Colin Morikawa Royal St George’s 2019 Shane Lowry Royal Portrush

The Open Odds: Top 5 Odds

Here are The Open betting odds for a top five finish.

The Open 2025 odds on the top five are lower than the outright winner odds as golfers have a higher probability of finishing in the top five.

This can provide potential value for bettors looking to back outsiders without the player having to win the event.

The Open Odds: Top 10 Odds

Users can find the best British Open odds for a top 10 finish here. This follows the same principle as the top five, but prices are narrower still, though again there’s a good chance to target lesser fancied players to win your bet.

The Open Odds Explained

Customers will find a range of the best The Open odds using the best betting sites online.

Our recommended golf betting sites are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that users have a safe and fair betting experience.

Check regularly to find the best golf betting odds for your wagers on The Open, especially during the tournament when golf odds will reflect matters on the course.

Bettors can also take advantage of free bets provided by betting sites for bets on The Open and other major golf events.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.