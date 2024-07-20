Support truly

Major debutant Dan Brown will play with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler on Sunday at The Open as they try to chase down the overnight leader, Billy Horschel, at Royal Troon.

Horschel finished a wet and wild third round on four under par to take the outright lead after Brown double bogeyed the 18th, which dropped the Yorkshireman back alongside Thriston Lawrence, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele on three under par.

Scottie Scheffler is eighth on the leaderboard on two under, while Shane Lowry – who at one stage on Saturday led The Open on eight under – had a day to forget, carding 77 to finish on one under. Justin Thomas, Adam Scott and Matthew Jordan are on level par heading into Sunday’s play.

Lawrence and Horschel will be last to tee off, at 2.25pm.

Here are the tee times for round four of The Open (all times BST):

07:35 Darren Fichardt (SA), Andy Ogletree (US)

07:45 Luis Masaveu (Spa)*, Younghan Song (Kor)

07:55 Darren Clarke (NI), Tom McKibbin (NI)

08:05 Ryan Fox (NZ), Hideki Matsuyama (Jap)

08:15 Aaron Rai (Eng), Rickie Fowler (US)

08:25 Tommy Morrison (US)*, Corey Conners (Can)

08:35 Brooks Koepka (US), Marcel Siem (Ger)

08:45 Jeung-Hun Wang (Kor), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

09:00 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Jorge Campillo (Spa)

09:10 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Richard Mansell (Eng)

09:20 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Kurt Kitayama (US)

09:30 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Jordan Spieth (US)

09:40 Jacob Skov Olesen (Den)*, Alex Cejka (Ger)

09:50 Phil Mickelson (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

10:00 Harris English (US), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

10:10 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

10:25 Tom Hoge (US), Adrian Meronk (Pol)

10:35 Austin Eckroat (US), Brian Harman (US)

10:45 Davis Thompson (US), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

10:55 Matt Wallace (US), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

11:05 Max Homa (US), Jason Day (Aus)

11:15 Sepp Straka (Aut), Eric Cole (US)

11: 25 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Cameron Young (US)

11:35 Joe Dean (Eng), Ewen Ferguson (Sco)

11:50 Dean Burmester (SA), Patrick Cantlay (US)

12:00 Gary Woodland (US), MK Kim (Kor)

12:10 Padraig Harrington (Ire), Brendon Todd (US)

12:20 Calum Scott (Sco)*, Matteo Manassero

12:30 Dustin Johnson (US), Collin Morikawa (US)

12:40 Jon Rahm (Spa), Alex Noren (Swe)

12:50 Laurie Canter (Eng), Chris Kirk (US)

13:00 Sean Crocket (US), John Catlin (US)

13:15 Daniel Hillier (Aus), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)

13:25 Ben An (Kor), Sungjae Im (Kor)

13:35 Matthew Jordan (Eng), Justin Thomas (US)

13:45 Adam Scott (Aus), Shane Lowry (Ire)

13:55 Scottie Scheffler (US), Dan Brown (Eng)

14:05 Justin Rose (Eng), Xander Schauffele (US)

14:15 Russell Henley (US), Sam Burns (US)

14:25 Thriston Lawrence (SA), Billy Horschel (US)

*amateur