Shane Lowry leads the way coming into the third round of The 152nd Open after scoring 69 just before the truly brutal conditions on day two.

Englishman Daniel Brown was the surprise package on day one, ending his first day at a major with a joint lead alongside Shane Lowry, but the Irishman powered through to gain another two strokes and end the day top of the pile.

Those two are joined near the top of the leaderboard by the impressive Justin Rose, who calmly navigated the challenging conditions to score 68 and keep himself in with a shout at five under heading into the weekend. Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are among the chasing pack.

Powerful winds brought bad luck for some though, as Tiger Woods equalled his worst two-round score at a major, and Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau both failed to make the cut.

Follow live coverage of the 152nd Open Championship below: