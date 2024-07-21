Billy Horschel salutes the crowd after finishing his third round ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

America’s Billy Horschel leads The Open Championship coming into today’s final round after carding 69 in horrible conditions on Saturday at Royal Troon.

English major debutant Dan Brown held the lead heading up the 18th but a double bogey after finding a greenside bunker saw him slip back to three under alongside Thriston Lawrence, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Justin Rose and US PGA champion Xander Schauffele.

Brown’s playing partner today is the world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is one further back on two under, while Shane Lowry – who led after two rounds – went in the wrong direction on moving day, carding 77 to slip down the leaderboard and finish on one under. Justin Thomas, Adam Scott and Matthew Jordan are at level par heading into Sunday’s play.

Follow live scores and latest updates from the fourth and final round of The Open below: